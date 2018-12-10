NBA 2018-19: Collin Sexton is proving doubters wrong

Davion Moore FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 21 // 10 Dec 2018, 11:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Houston Rockets v Cleveland Cavaliers

As the NBA season progresses, several rookies are trying to establishing their careers. They're trying to become starters, stars, or even the franchise player of their teams. Most rookies are players that sub-par teams drafted to establish their future.

They draft rookies to potentially build their teams and become playoff bound in the future. For example, the Phoenix Suns had the worst record of the NBA last year. They finished their season with a record of 21-61.

The Suns had the best odds to receive the first pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. They won the draft lottery and selected University of Arizona center DeAndre Ayton. The draft also featured players such as Marvin Bagley III, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Collin Sexton, who was the eighth pick.

Collin Sexton is in an interesting position. He was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Last season, the Cavaliers reached the NBA Finals. The Cavs lost to the Warriors in a short, 4-0 series. In other words, the Warriors swept the Cavaliers.

This was the fourth straight Finals that the Cavs and Warriors played against each other. The Cavs made the finals with a record of 50-32. They were the fourth seed of the Eastern Conference. They beat teams such as the Celtics and Raptors to reach the Finals. The Cavs were a playoff team even during the draft. The Cavs drafted Sexton while LeBron James was still a Cavalier. Then, James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, Collin Sexton is a building block of the Cavaliers' future. When the Cavs drafted Sexton, the impression was that he'd play alongside LeBron James. Sexton even tried to convince James to stay in Cleveland. But, James decided to go to the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

At the start of season, Sexton came off the bench for the Cavs. He played 10 games and averaged 10.5 points while coming off the bench. Sexton moved to the starting line-up on November 7th. He filled in for George Hill, who suffered a shoulder injury. Sexton made his first start against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Russell Westbrook sat out, but Sexton faced him on November 28th.

Advertisement

In his first start, Sexton scored 15 points. The Cavs lost to the Thunder, but Sexton looked confident. Since then, Sexton averages 18.9 points and 3.6 rebounds as a starter. He also shoots 47.4% from 3-point range, in comparison to 30% off the bench. Sexton currently averages 15.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in total.

On Saturday, Sexton tied his career-high in points with 29 points. He also grabbed six rebounds. Sexton originally scored his career-high in a 117-108 win against the Houston Rockets. This game took place during a back-to-back game weekend during Thanksgiving. The Cavs started a short two-game winning streak that weekend.

Sexton is starting to gain confidence. Is he still making mistakes? Of course. But, that is expected during a player's rookie year. The Cavaliers' season has been up and down. They fired their head coach Ty Lue, J.R Smith wants a trade, and they are 6-20.

There was even a bit of finger-pointing. Earlier this season, some Cavs veterans questioned if Sexton even knew how to play. Now, Sexton is starting to prove them wrong. If he continues to improve, he can prove others wrong as well as become a key player in the Cavs future. He's a competitor, so I know he's up for the challenge. Now, it is up to him to do it.

Advertisement