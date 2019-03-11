NBA 2018/19: Easing Into The Final Playoff Spots In the East Conference

Nicole Speight FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR

Miami Heat will be banking on Dwyane Wade to help them seal a playoff spot

Over the years, most NBA fans would agree that the Eastern Conference has been more of an easier conference than the Western Conference when it comes to making the playoffs.

Once LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers this past summer, the clear front-winner in the Eastern Conference has been up for debate. Rather fighting for a playoff spot or the perfect seeding, all games played within the next month will be extremely important.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Boston Celtics are already considered a “shoe-in” for the playoffs.

They currently hold the top five spots in the East. Currently, the Bucks and Raptors are the only two NBA teams that have clinched a playoff berth. The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers have already been eliminated.

The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks will more than likely be the next teams eliminated. This leaves six other teams in the hunt for the remaining three slots.

Let's take a look at the three teams that are most likely to make the NBA Playoffs and the one that is most likely to lose their current playoff spot and be eliminated.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons celebrate a victory

The Pistons are in a great position of making the playoffs. They currently hold the sixth position and are on a winning streak. It appears as if the team is finally finding their stride in their first full season with Blake Griffin and head coach, Dwane Casey.

The team started off strong before experiencing a handful of loses that questioned their possibilities of making the playoffs. While it is known that Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond are the leaders of this team, players such as Luke Kennard, Ish Smith, and Langston Galloway shows development from the bench.

With the remaining games, the Pistons will play against Portland and Indiana twice and also face Golden State, Oklahoma, Toronto, Denver and the Lakers once.

They'll also have one game each against East teams that are still fighting for a spot in Brooklyn, Miami, Orlando and Charlotte.

Playoff chances: Yes. If the motivation and drive continues, it is fair to say that the Pistons can win at least ten of their remaining games and make the playoffs as the 6th seed.

