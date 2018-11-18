NBA 2018-19: Eastern Conference Power Rankings (Month 1 Edition)

Raptors F Kawhi Leonard

Now that we have completed one month of NBA action, it is safe to say that all the predictions the analysts made before the start of the season went wrong. The Toronto Raptors have been in a stellar form and shocked the entire NBA universe with their dominance and are looking like a force to reckon with. Kawhi Leonard fit in nicely from Day 1 and the Raptors are on a roll, setting the stage on fire.

With Jimmy Butler finally coming out of West to join the Philadelphia 76ers in the East, the 76ers' chances of coming out of east are definitely expected to get better and the fans are going to have exciting days ahead.

The Celtics started the season hot, just like everyone expected them to and the Raptors-Celtics matchup showed us glimpses of what it is going to be like in the playoffs. Some teams are finally going to make it to playoffs in the LeBron-less Eastern Conference. Without further delay, let us take a look at the power rankings after one month of NBA action.

#5 Indiana Pacers

Victor Oladipo and the Pacers are going to pose some problems in the post-season

Win-Loss Record: 9-6

Home: 5-3 (0.62)

Away: 4-3 (0.57)

In case you were sleeping on the Indiana Pacers, even after all that Victor Oladipo has done last season, I advise you to not do that anymore, for they are going to pose some serious problems to the so-called powerhouses in the post-season.

They are currently 9-6 on the season, including wins against strong teams like San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics. Oladipo picked up where left off and is averaging 22.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season.

He is expected to make it to the All-Star game for the second straight season. However, it is not just Oladipo who is posing threat to the opposition, their entire starting unit has been stellar in the first one month and are playing their respective roles to perfection.

Coming off the bench, Sabonis and Tyreke Evans are providing them, a much-needed spark and with a relatively easier schedule ahead, things are definitely looking fine for the Pacers at the moment and it will be interesting to see where they will finish this season.

