NBA 2018-19: Eastern Conference Power Rankings (Week 2)

Amulya Shekhar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 // 31 Oct 2018, 14:09 IST

In an Eastern Conference free of LeBron James' vice-like grip over the top of the Association for the first time in 12 seasons, pandemonium reigns at the apex. There was no clear-cut favourite to start the season off, and the first 2 weeks of action have served only to magnify the same quandary that sportswriters like me face in defining which team is for real and which team isn't.

At the same time, some factors helping us out here are obvious: the Pistons are back to earth after back-to-back losses to the Celtics - at home and then on the road. The Raptors lost their first game of the season at the hands of the Bucks when both teams rested their starting MVP-caliber small forwards, but they put away the Sixers today like breakfast on a leisurely day. So, who reigns atop our power rankings? Read on to find out!

#5 Philadelphia 76ers

Orlando Magic v Philadelphia 76ers

A rough start to the season was nothing unexpected for the Sixers, given their dedication to getting Markelle Fultz off to a real start in his professional career following possibly the weirdest rookie campaign for a #1 overall pick in the storied history of the NBA.

Fultz has replaced JJ Redick at the starting shooting guard position with limited success, but he seems to be able to play better with the ball in his hands with Simmons off the floor in the limited sample space we've seen.

A humbling loss to the Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena today was primarily the result of 2-time Defensive Player of the Year Kawhi putting the clamps on Simmons, who coughed up the ball a career-high 10 times.

All said and done, it is likely to take the Sixers a couple of months to steer clear of the .500 record they currently hug with Fultz in the starting lineup. For what it's worth, I'd say this bet is worth the risk.

