NBA 2018-19: Eastern Conference Power Rankings - Week 3

Amulya Shekhar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 178 // 09 Nov 2018, 18:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In an Eastern Conference free of LeBron James' vice-like grip over the top of the Association for the first time in 12 seasons, there is a clear power vacuum at the apex of East Coast basketball. There was no clear-cut favourite to start the season off, and while the first 2 weeks of action served only to magnify the same quandary that sportswriters like me face in defining which team is for real and which team isn't, the 3rd week was much more helpful in that same regard.

The Bucks and the Raptors, the 2 hottest teams in the league not named Golden State or Oklahoma City Thunder, continue to hold on to their top 2 spots from last week. But are there any new entrant onto our power rankings? Read on to find out!

#5 Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons

The Sixers are slowly but surely succeeding in their attempt to integrate Markelle Fultz into their starting lineup, as evidenced by their 100-94 win over the Pacers. To the surprise of nobody, the main problem with their lineups was Covington and Saric's cold shooting streak to start the season off. Now that the forward duo has found its shot, the likes of Simmons, Fultz and Embiid have much more spacing to operate with.

Their next 3 fixtures will test their ability to sustain a good run and go on a streak, as they face the Hornets away, and the Grizzlies and the Heat at home. With Embiid in MVP form and Hassan Whiteside seemingly back to his best, the final game should be a humdinger to watch out for.

1 / 5 NEXT