×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: Eastern Conference Power Rankings Week 8

Daniel Crouch
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
80   //    10 Dec 2018, 21:54 IST

#5) Indiana Pacers


Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers
Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have been playing without their star shooting guard Victor Oladipo for ten games now, but they have been steady in his absence with Tyreke Evans starting at shooting guard. After a slow start with their new temporary starting lineup, the Pacers have won three in a row and six of their ten games without their superstar. Evans hasn't shot the ball well in Oladipo's starting place - he is shooting just 32% from the field and 31.7% from three - but he is averaging 3.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.8 steals. If he can start hitting his shots, the Pacers will be much better in the short and the long term.

Myles Turner is finding his feet again offensively after struggling early in the season, but his defensive impact has been immense all season. He averages 2.7 blocks for the season and that number soars to a league-best 3.1 in Oladipo's absence. His shooting has improved as the season has worn on, and he has shot better than 50% over the last two weeks.

Turner, Domantas Sabonis and Thaddeus Young have formed a formidable trio of forward/centers as they have skill sets which complement each other perfectly. Turner controls the rim protection, Sabonis has become a multi-faceted offensive weapon with an above average passing game, and Young is a solid all-rounder who can defend nearly every position.

Indiana host Washington and Milwaukee this week before travelling to Philadelphia and then returning home to end their week by hosting the Knicks. The first three games of the week will give a great indication of exactly where the Pacers are at, and whether or not they can match it with the best teams in the East. Is this a contender to make it to the finals, or are they just a mid-tier team?

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Boston Celtics Toronto Raptors Kyrie Irving Joel Embiid
Daniel Crouch
CONTRIBUTOR
NBA 2018-19: Eastern Conference Power Rankings - Week 3
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Power Rankings: Week 1 (Eastern Conference...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Eastern Conference Power Rankings (Week 2)
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Eastern Conference Power Rankings (Month 1...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Eastern Conference standings predictions 
RELATED STORY
Boston Celtics are very good but not outrightly the best...
RELATED STORY
Celtics Even Regular Season Series With Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Top performers for the Toronto Raptors...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Top 3 performers on November 16, 2018
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Eastern Conference Power Rankings Week 7
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us