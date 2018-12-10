NBA 2018-19: Eastern Conference Power Rankings Week 8

#5) Indiana Pacers

Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have been playing without their star shooting guard Victor Oladipo for ten games now, but they have been steady in his absence with Tyreke Evans starting at shooting guard. After a slow start with their new temporary starting lineup, the Pacers have won three in a row and six of their ten games without their superstar. Evans hasn't shot the ball well in Oladipo's starting place - he is shooting just 32% from the field and 31.7% from three - but he is averaging 3.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.8 steals. If he can start hitting his shots, the Pacers will be much better in the short and the long term.

Myles Turner is finding his feet again offensively after struggling early in the season, but his defensive impact has been immense all season. He averages 2.7 blocks for the season and that number soars to a league-best 3.1 in Oladipo's absence. His shooting has improved as the season has worn on, and he has shot better than 50% over the last two weeks.

Turner, Domantas Sabonis and Thaddeus Young have formed a formidable trio of forward/centers as they have skill sets which complement each other perfectly. Turner controls the rim protection, Sabonis has become a multi-faceted offensive weapon with an above average passing game, and Young is a solid all-rounder who can defend nearly every position.

Indiana host Washington and Milwaukee this week before travelling to Philadelphia and then returning home to end their week by hosting the Knicks. The first three games of the week will give a great indication of exactly where the Pacers are at, and whether or not they can match it with the best teams in the East. Is this a contender to make it to the finals, or are they just a mid-tier team?

