NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers: 4 Talking points

Lou Williams scored 25 points. Credit: The Straits Times

Final Score: Clippers defeated Warriors in overtime, 121-116

After beating the Nets at home, the Warriors were in Los Angeles to take on the Clippers who are 7-5 to start the season. The Warriors were without Stephen Curry who is recovering from a left groin strain suffered in the game against Milwaukee Bucks.

This was a well-fought game with Clipper leading at half-time, 64-61. Although the entire Clippers team made key contributions, it was Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell who made the most remarkable impact to lift the Clippers over Warriors in overtime.

With this loss, the Warriors are now 11-3 but are still sitting firmly at the top of the Western Conference standings. Throughout this article, let us take a look at three talking points from this game at the Staples Center.

#4 Draymond Green and Kevin Durant's heated exchange

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant had heated exchange at the end of regulation

With the scores tied at 106 in the late fourth quarter, Lou Williams took a tough shot which unfortunately rimmed out. Kevin Durant, who caught the rebound took a quick-three point shot which was also contested by Tobias Harris.

This time, it was Williams again who was given the ball to finish the business in the clutch but failed to find the hoop after shooting over Andre Iguodala. With less than five seconds remaining in the regulation period, Draymond collected the rebound and started running to the other side but could not get a shot after losing control over the ball and the game went into the overtime.

Kevin Durant was visibly upset as he was not given the ball on the final possession of the regulation and got into a heated exchange with Draymond Green. Multiple sources have reported that Green extended it by challenging Kevin Durant's impending free agency. The altercation extended to the locker room and Draymond Green was suspended one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team by the Warriors.

