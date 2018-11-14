×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers: 4 Talking points

Kaushik Turlapaty
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
33   //    14 Nov 2018, 20:08 IST

Lou Williams scored 25 points. Credit: The Straits Times
Lou Williams scored 25 points. Credit: The Straits Times

Final Score: Clippers defeated Warriors in overtime, 121-116

After beating the Nets at home, the Warriors were in Los Angeles to take on the Clippers who are 7-5 to start the season. The Warriors were without Stephen Curry who is recovering from a left groin strain suffered in the game against Milwaukee Bucks.

This was a well-fought game with Clipper leading at half-time, 64-61. Although the entire Clippers team made key contributions, it was Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell who made the most remarkable impact to lift the Clippers over Warriors in overtime.

With this loss, the Warriors are now 11-3 but are still sitting firmly at the top of the Western Conference standings. Throughout this article, let us take a look at three talking points from this game at the Staples Center.

#4 Draymond Green and Kevin Durant's heated exchange

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant had heated exchange at the end of regulation
Draymond Green and Kevin Durant had heated exchange at the end of regulation

With the scores tied at 106 in the late fourth quarter, Lou Williams took a tough shot which unfortunately rimmed out. Kevin Durant, who caught the rebound took a quick-three point shot which was also contested by Tobias Harris.

This time, it was Williams again who was given the ball to finish the business in the clutch but failed to find the hoop after shooting over Andre Iguodala. With less than five seconds remaining in the regulation period, Draymond collected the rebound and started running to the other side but could not get a shot after losing control over the ball and the game went into the overtime.

Kevin Durant was visibly upset as he was not given the ball on the final possession of the regulation and got into a heated exchange with Draymond Green. Multiple sources have reported that Green extended it by challenging Kevin Durant's impending free agency. The altercation extended to the locker room and Draymond Green was suspended one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team by the Warriors.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Clippers Kevin Durant Montrezl Harrell NBA top 20 NBA Players NBA 2018 Standings
Kaushik Turlapaty
CONTRIBUTOR
Basketball junkie
The five biggest winners of NBA Free Agency 2013
RELATED STORY
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why super teams ruin the integrity of the NBA
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Top 10 displays of ballhandling by Steph Curry
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets: 3...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks: 3...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans...
RELATED STORY
The Golden State Warriors starting lineup - Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us