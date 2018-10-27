NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks: 3 Talking points

Golden State Warriors v New York Knicks

Final Score: Warriors defeat Knicks, 128-100

The Warriors were 4-1 after beating the Wizards, thanks to a sensational performance from Stephen Curry, were at the Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks. The Knicks were on a 4-game losing streak and were desperate for a win.

It was Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry's show once again as the Warriors blew the Knicks out. Although the Warriors were trailing by 3-points after the end of 3 quarters, they annihilated the Knicks in the 4th quarter and won it 47-16 to beat the Knicks.

The fourth quarter's brilliant performance was sparked by Kevin Durant who dropped 25 points in the quarter and torched the Knicks. With this win, the Warriors are now second in the Western Conference, only behind the Pelicans.

Let us take a look at three talking points from Warriors' games against the Knicks.

#3 Klay Thompson's slump continues

Things are getting serious now. Klay Thompson's form is definitely starting to bother the Warriors' management as he went for 12 points on 6-18 shooting against the New York Knicks. He was also very dull from the 3-point line and went 0-4 from his favorite spot.

The sharpshooter struggled to get it going at MSG and disappointed the Warriors fans once again with his dismal performance. Thompson is shooting 38.3 percent from the field this season and a shocking 12.9 percent from the 3-point line. He has only knocked down 4 shots after attempting 31 from downtown.

With a tough schedule ahead which includes games against Pelicans, Timberwolves and Bucks, the Warriors would definitely want Klay to get back to his form. For the Warriors team to enjoy continued success, it is imperative that Thompson knocks down 3-pointers with the efficiency that only he can.

