NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors' predicted starting lineup against Sacramento Kings

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 30 // 14 Dec 2018, 19:22 IST

The Golden State Warriors will make the short trip to take on the Sacramento Kings tonight

The Golden State Warriors go on the road to take on the Sacramento Kings tonight, as the team looks to bounce back from their disappointing 113-93 defeat to the Toronto Raptors. The result meant that the Warriors record now sits at 19-10, although their road form has been poor and Steve Kerr's men currently have just a .500 road record.

The team will, however, be confident of picking up a win against a team that has one of the weakest rosters in the Western Conference. The Kings currently hold an impressive record of 18-15, although the team will face a major challenge to hold onto the playoff spot that they currently occupy.

Despite the comprehensive defeat to the Toronto Raptors, Steve Kerr will most likely opt to play the same starting lineup. Draymond Green will keep his place after recently returning from a near-month injury, although the Warriors will expect much more than the total of 9 points that he has contributed in the two games since his return.

Kevon Looney also looks set to start, as the 22-year-old has recently replaced Damian Jones in the starting lineup. Jones recently suffered a season-ending injury, and Looney now looks certain to start every game until DeMarcus Cousins is ready to join the first time (most likely in January).

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant are all also available for the game, so the Warriors will be at near full-strength in Sacramento tonight.

Predicted Golden State Warriors starting line-up: Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson

