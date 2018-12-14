×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors' predicted starting lineup against Sacramento Kings

Elliott T
ANALYST
Preview
30   //    14 Dec 2018, 19:26 IST

The Golden State Warriors will make the short trip to take on the Sacramento Kings tonight
The Golden State Warriors will make the short trip to take on the Sacramento Kings tonight

The Golden State Warriors go on the road to take on the Sacramento Kings tonight, as the team looks to bounce back from their disappointing 113-93 defeat to the Toronto Raptors. The result meant that the Warriors record now sits at 19-10, although their road form has been poor and Steve Kerr's men currently have just a .500 road record.

The team will, however, be confident of picking up a win against a team that has one of the weakest rosters in the Western Conference. The Kings currently hold an impressive record of 18-15, although the team will face a major challenge to hold onto the playoff spot that they currently occupy.

Despite the comprehensive defeat to the Toronto Raptors, Steve Kerr will most likely opt to play the same starting lineup. Draymond Green will keep his place after recently returning from a near-month injury, although the Warriors will expect much more than the total of 9 points that he has contributed in the two games since his return.

Kevon Looney also looks set to start, as the 22-year-old has recently replaced Damian Jones in the starting lineup. Jones recently suffered a season-ending injury, and Looney now looks certain to start every game until DeMarcus Cousins is ready to join the first time (most likely in January).

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant are all also available for the game, so the Warriors will be at near full-strength in Sacramento tonight.

Predicted Golden State Warriors starting line-up: Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Sacramento Kings Kevin Durant Draymond Green NBA Players NBA 2018 Standings
Elliott T
ANALYST
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Warriors' win over...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Warriors Starting Lineup Tonight: Golden State Warriors'...
RELATED STORY
The Golden State Warriors starting lineup - Preview
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Top 3 Performers for the Sacramento Kings...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings -...
RELATED STORY
10 significant rule differences between NBA and Olympics...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Sacramento Kings'...
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumours: Golden State Warriors might consider trading...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us