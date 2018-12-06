×
NBA 2018/19: Golden State Warriors should trade Andre Iguodala 

Elliott T
ANALYST
Feature
06 Dec 2018, 20:20 IST

Andre Iguodala is unlikely to have the same impact on the Warriors this season
Andre Iguodala was signed by the Warriors back in 2013, and many NBA experts have credited him as the unsung hero of the team's recent dominance. The 34-year-old was critical to the Warriors' first success in 2015, as Iguodala captured the Finals MVP after returning to the starting five in the middle of the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

His ability to play as either a shooting guard or small forward was also crucial in the Warriors' further successes in 2017 and 2018. Despite this, Iguodala does not look as though he will have the same impact on the team this season, and the addition of DeMarcus Cousins is likely to vastly reduce his minutes in the postseason.

 Last season, Iguodala and the Warriors won a third NBA Championship in four years
The player himself turns 35 in January, and the three-time NBA Champion is also currently having one of the worst seasons of his career. Iguodala is playing a career-low 23.3 minutes per game, averaging just 4.4 points, 3.1 assists, and 3.1 rebounds.

The player is under contract until the 2019-20 season, and his salary will rise to $17.2 million next year. Iguodala's big contract may cause problems for a franchise that is looking to keep Kevin Durant on board with a max-contract extension, and trading away the player now could save the team millions in luxury tax.

It will be sad to say goodbye to such a vital player of the Golden State's recent dominance, however, Iguodala's departure may be the only way that the Warriors can compete next year.

Let us know in the comments below if you think the Golden State Warriors should look to trade away Andre Iguodala.


