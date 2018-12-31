NBA 2018-19, Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview and prediction

Houston Rockets (20-15) vs Memphis Grizzlies (18-17), Toyota Center

Houston Rockets will host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Rockets beat the New Orleans Pelicans in their last match, whereas Grizzlies lost to the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

Let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

The Houston Rockets perspective

After slumping for quite a period this season, Rockets are back to what they were the last season. They have won 4 games back-to-back and have climbed to the fifth place in the tough Western Conference.

They beat the New Orlean Pelicans on Saturday. The game saw James Harden explode again as he scored 41 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished six assists for the night. Eric Gordon stood up well in the absence of Chris Paul as he finished with 21 points.

Rockets had one of the worst defences in the NBA until a few days ago but, have been improving on the defensive end lately.

They have been too good at home and will be looking to win one more time tonight.

The Memphis Grizzlies perspective

After an excellent start to the season, Grizzlies have been in a slump lately. They have won just two games out of their last eight games and have slipped to the 10th place in the Western Conference.

Last night's loss saw Grizzlies lose a 19-point lead to the Boston Celtics.

Mike Conley Jr. was the leading scorer with 26 points, five assists, and six rebounds. Marc Gasol and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 15 points apiece. Dillon Brooks came off the bench and contributed 19 points.

Memphis have one of the best defences in the NBA right now and will be aiming to stop Harden and Capela tonight.

Injury updates

Rockets:

Eric Gordon (bruised right knee) - Out

Chris Paul (strained left hamstring) - Out

James Ennis III (strained right hamstring) - Questionable

Grizzlies:

Joakim Noah (right heel soreness) - Probable

Garrett Temple (right groin soreness) - Probable

Chandler Parsons - Out

How things might unfold

With Eric Gordon and Chris Paul missing, Rockets depend entirely on Harden and Capela tonight.

Memphis have an excellent defensive team and can make life tough for the Rockets Offense. But can they stop the BEARD tonight?

I am taking the big shot and believe that they will.

Prediction: Grizzlies to beat the Rockets

