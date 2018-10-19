×
NBA 2018-19: How ready are the Los Angeles Lakers for the new season?

sachin roy
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
9   //    19 Oct 2018, 07:15 IST

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

How would you increase the potential of a franchise to win a championship with just one addition? Most probably by adding the best player in the world to your team. The Los Angeles Lakers not only added the best player in the world right now i.e., LeBron James, but they also recruited some more veterans to the team such as Michael Beasley, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, and Lance Stephenson.

To make a dream team, one would just pick players with different skills who can dominate the game at different spots. Since the last 2 seasons, teams have really got shuffled up, players either getting traded or choosing other teams while being a free agent. Some teams have become rock solid and some just got shaken up.

The Lakers team, which was once named as the dream team and the Showtime Lakers could only win 35 games last season and finished 11th in the Western Conference. After the departure of Kobe Bryant, the team lost its strength. But now, the Lakers seems to be coming out of the bad time.

The front office of the Lakers has made significant changes in the roster of the team which now can be easily noticed. But, are the Lakers really ready to challenge the toughest teams in the NBA right now? Let's see what they have done so far and what they will do to get back their strength:

#1 Team's front office

Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka
Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka

Every decision of a team goes through the front office and a strong front office assembles a strong team. Magic Johnson as the President and Rob Pelinka as the General Manager of the Lakers, tried to build a tough base for the upcoming years for the team.

No doubt Johnson was one of the best while being on the court and now we can see him doing a great job off the court as well. They landed James to their team to lead the team. Now the task was to build a team around him so as to assist him to run the team to its full potential. There, they did a really nice work as well.

They recruited several veterans who can pair-up with James and can push the team up to become of the best teams once again. The front office job doesn't end here, the Lakers are yet to start the season and Johnson and Pelinka have to make many adjustments in the team throughout the season which is going to put their strength to an ultimate test. We'll see how the 2018-19 season turns up for them!

sachin roy
CONTRIBUTOR
