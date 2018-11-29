NBA 2018-19: Key takeaways from the Dallas Mavericks' blowout win at the Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets v Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks ran away with a 128-108 victory over the Houston Rockets in a match that they thoroughly dominated from start to finish.

After the match, Dallas Mavericks go above .500 and are currently sitting at 8th position in the Western Conference with a 10-9 record. The Houston Rockets have now dropped to the 14th position with a 9-11 record and need to step it up really quick if they want to mount any challenge in the West.

The Mavericks took an 18 point lead into the half courtesy of a half-court buzzer beater from their rookie sensation Luka Doncic. The Mavericks have looked really good in recent matches and are vying for a playoff spot. They started off the season in a torrid fashion but it seems that they have found the team chemistry. They even won a recent encounter against the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors.

Here are the top takeaways from the game.

#3 Lights out shooting from the Dallas Mavericks:

Dallas Mavericks were red hotfrom the field

The Dallas Mavericks shot 54% from the field for the match and were hot throughout the match. All their starters reached the double figures and they all were consistent from the field.

They also shot excellently from the 3PT line. For the match, they shot 17-34 from beyond the arc. They were simply no match for the Houston Rockets team that are desperately missing their playmaker, Chris Paul at the moment.

Harris came off the bench and contributed 20 points on 6-8 shooting from the field. He shot 5-6 from the deep and led the bench unit. JJ Barea finished with the team high in assists. He dished out 12 assists for the match and has been consistently providing good bench play for the Mavericks.

