NBA 2018-19: Key takeaways from the Los Angeles Lakers' win at home against the Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers emerged victorious against the Indiana Pacers 104-96 to break their mini two-game losing streak. The Lakers were off to a rampant start taking a 23 point lead after the first quarter.

The Indiana Pacers came into this game on the back of a two-game winning streak on the West Coast but were unsettled by the intensity shown by the Lakers in the early part of the game. The Pacers managed to crawl back into the game in the second quarter and also partly took a three point lead in the 3rd quarter but could not sustain the Lakers on this given night.

The Lakers had strong displays all-around. LeBron James finished with the game-high 38 points. Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart and Kentavious-Caldwell Pope all finished with double digits in scoring. Lonzo Ball didn't have a great night scoring the basketball but contributed in all other areas. Here are the top 3 takeaways from the game.

#3 Lakers' defensive tenacity

The Los Angeles Lakers were great defensively

The Lakers had 11 blocked shots and eight steals for the game. They were constantly altering the Pacers offense throughout the match.

The Lakers started the match with great energy on defense. They had seven blocks after just seven minutes into the game. Lonzo Ball had a great chase down block, Javale McGee was altering shots at the rim.

McGee finished with the game-high four blocks. Brandon Ingram also contributed on the defensive end and finished with three blocks while Lonzo Ball had two blocks and was a pest on the defensive end. Josh Hart had a good game after some recent mediocre performances. He finished with the game-high three steals.

The Lakers didn't allow the Pacers to finish easy and that allowed them to take control of the match.

