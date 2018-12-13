NBA 2018-19: Los Angeles Lakers' predicted lineup against Houston Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers should be very grateful to LeBron James. The man should qualify as an entire statistical team sheet; so far, he is carrying the Lakers, leading in almost all categories.

However, the Lakers have a very interesting squad around LeBron. Let's have a look at the most likely starting lineup for the Lakers against the Rockets:

Los Angeles Lakers

1) Lonzo Ball

As distinguished as Rajon Rondo is, he is currently sidelined by injury. Plus, Lonzo Ball is very good at facilitating, and against the switch favoring Rocket's defense, his playmaking ability will definitely make a difference.

Also, someone needs to prevent a driven Chris Paul from making a bunch of plays. A player like Ball, who has demonstrated the ability to be a good defender and keep up with a twitchy, fast opponent, will be a good choice for that.

2) Josh Hart

The Lakers' SG spot is in very capable hands indeed. The Summer League MVP, Josh Hart has been extremely good at transitioning his form into the main league as well.

Dwyane Wade recently said that watching Hart reminded him of himself in his rookie year. That's very high praise coming from the future HOF lock.

3) Kyle Kuzma

Kuzma is balling out of his mind right now. With a 20+ scoring average and 7 rebound stat from his last five games, the man has been trying to reinvent himself as a rounded player on the go.

4) JaVale McGee

An MIP candidate in this unpredictable season, JaVale McGee has been a revelation for the Lakers' squad. Originally known for his goofy plays, McGee has become a solid rim protector and rim running center for the team.

5) LeBron James

LeBron James is having a terrific season. He always does.

The man can facilitate. He can score, rebound, do everything at an incomprehensible scale. He has a gravitational pull which attracts other defending opponents, and gets his teammates open frequently.

LeBron's presence makes the difference between the Lakers being a lottery team and a playoff lock.

