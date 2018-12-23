NBA 2018-19: Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies, predicted starting lineups

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies in a matchup between two of the playoff hopefuls in the West. The Lakers currently have a 19-13 record and are lying at the 5th position in the Western Conference playoff standings. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have a 16-16 record and are lying at the 10th position.

The Grizzlies have struggled for consistency in the recent matches after a scorching start to the season. The Lakers have turned around their season after opening the season with a 0-3 record. The Lakers had a blowout victory at the Grizzlies in the last match between the two sides.

LeBron James has been having another stellar season for the Lakers as he continues his quest for the fifth MVP award of his career. He is averaging 27.8 points, 8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game over the course of 32 games this season.

The return of Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo provided the much-needed depth for the Lakers in the last game. Kyle Kuzma has been in great form in recent matches as he again scored a team-high 23 points in their last win over the Pelicans. JaVale McGee may miss another match for the Lakers as he continues his recovery from illness.

The Memphis Grizzlies were 15-9 when the last time these two sides met. Since the defeat at the hands of the Lakers, the Grizzlies have dropped to 16-16. They will be looking to get the revenge on the Lakers when the two sides meet.

Marc Gasol and Jaron Jackson Jr. are going to start in the frontcourt for Grizzlies. They will be difficult to contain for the Lakers especially in the absence of McGee. Jackson Jr. is having a great rookie season and will be expected to shine against the Lakers.

Predicted lineups:

Memphis Grizzlies: Mike Conley (PG), Garrett Temple (SG), Kyle Anderson (SF), Jaren Jackson Jr. (PF), Marc Gasol (C)

Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball (PG), Brandon Ingram (SG), LeBron James (SF), Kyle Kuzma (PF), Ivica Zubac (C)

