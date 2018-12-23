×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies, predicted starting lineups

Jame
ANALYST
Feature
38   //    23 Dec 2018, 23:30 IST

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies in a matchup between two of the playoff hopefuls in the West. The Lakers currently have a 19-13 record and are lying at the 5th position in the Western Conference playoff standings. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have a 16-16 record and are lying at the 10th position.

The Grizzlies have struggled for consistency in the recent matches after a scorching start to the season. The Lakers have turned around their season after opening the season with a 0-3 record. The Lakers had a blowout victory at the Grizzlies in the last match between the two sides.

LeBron James has been having another stellar season for the Lakers as he continues his quest for the fifth MVP award of his career. He is averaging 27.8 points, 8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game over the course of 32 games this season.

The return of Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo provided the much-needed depth for the Lakers in the last game. Kyle Kuzma has been in great form in recent matches as he again scored a team-high 23 points in their last win over the Pelicans. JaVale McGee may miss another match for the Lakers as he continues his recovery from illness.

The Memphis Grizzlies were 15-9 when the last time these two sides met. Since the defeat at the hands of the Lakers, the Grizzlies have dropped to 16-16. They will be looking to get the revenge on the Lakers when the two sides meet.

Marc Gasol and Jaron Jackson Jr. are going to start in the frontcourt for Grizzlies. They will be difficult to contain for the Lakers especially in the absence of McGee. Jackson Jr. is having a great rookie season and will be expected to shine against the Lakers.

Predicted lineups:

Memphis Grizzlies: Mike Conley (PG), Garrett Temple (SG), Kyle Anderson (SF), Jaren Jackson Jr. (PF), Marc Gasol (C)

Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball (PG), Brandon Ingram (SG), LeBron James (SF), Kyle Kuzma (PF), Ivica Zubac (C)

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Memphis Grizzlies Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Lonzo Ball NBA Players NBA 2018 Standings NBA Rumors
Jame
ANALYST
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points as the Los Angeles Lakers...
RELATED STORY
NBA: All-Time Starting 5 of the Memphis Grizzlies
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers,...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies,...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards,...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers:...
RELATED STORY
Lakers Starting Lineup Tonight: Los Angeles Lakers'...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from Houston Rockets' win...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us