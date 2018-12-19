×
NBA 2018-19, Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Preview and prediction

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Preview
30   //    19 Dec 2018, 00:50 IST

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards
Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Los Angeles Lakers tonight at the Barclays Center in New York.

The Lakers are coming off a loss against the Washington Wizards, whereas Nets blew out the Atlanta Hawks in their previous game.

Let us see how things stand for both the teams.

The Los Angeles Lakers' perspective

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards
Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards

The Lakers lost to the Wizards in their previous match, with LeBron James missing 11 of his 16 shots and scoring just 13 points. He was assisted by Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who scored 20 and 25 points respectively.

The Lakers have a few problems right now. First is the over-dependence on LeBron; if he does not perform, the team seems to give up.

Second, they have too many injuries to deal with. Brandon Ingram and JaVale McGee missed the last match, and Rajon Rondo has been out with injury for quite some time now.

The Lakers will be looking to get an away win against the Brooklyn side tonight, but for that they will have to find quick solutions to their existing issues.

The Brooklyn Nets' perspective

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets
Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets
The Nets have won five in a row now, and if you think they were against weak teams, then you are entirely wrong. They have beaten teams like the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers, underlining just how good their current form is.

They blew out the Hawks in their previous match after D'Angelo Russell went off for 32 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Eight players were in double figures, proving once again that this Nets' team has quite a deep line-up.

The Nets have been impressive lately, to say the least, and will be looking to upset the Lakers at home tonight.

Injury updates

Los Angeles Lakers: 

Michael Beasley - Out 

Brandon Ingram - Out

Rajon Rondo - Out 

JaVale McGee - Questionable

Brooklyn Nets:

Treveon Graham - Out

Caris LeVert - Out

Dzanan Musa - Out

Allen Crabbe - Questionable

How things might unfold

On paper, it's easy to assume that the Lakers will win this match. But the Nets are in no way an easy team.

They have been on a hot streak in recent weeks, and if they can somehow stop LeBron, they have a big chance here.

I would go with the Nets upsetting the Lakers tonight.

Prediction: Brooklyn Nets to beat Los Angeles Lakers

NBA Los Angeles Lakers Brooklyn Nets LeBron James D'Angelo Russell
Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
