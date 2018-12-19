NBA 2018-19, Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Preview and prediction
The Brooklyn Nets will host the Los Angeles Lakers tonight at the Barclays Center in New York.
The Lakers are coming off a loss against the Washington Wizards, whereas Nets blew out the Atlanta Hawks in their previous game.
Let us see how things stand for both the teams.
The Los Angeles Lakers' perspective
The Lakers lost to the Wizards in their previous match, with LeBron James missing 11 of his 16 shots and scoring just 13 points. He was assisted by Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who scored 20 and 25 points respectively.
The Lakers have a few problems right now. First is the over-dependence on LeBron; if he does not perform, the team seems to give up.
Second, they have too many injuries to deal with. Brandon Ingram and JaVale McGee missed the last match, and Rajon Rondo has been out with injury for quite some time now.
The Lakers will be looking to get an away win against the Brooklyn side tonight, but for that they will have to find quick solutions to their existing issues.
The Brooklyn Nets' perspective
The Nets have won five in a row now, and if you think they were against weak teams, then you are entirely wrong. They have beaten teams like the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers, underlining just how good their current form is.
They blew out the Hawks in their previous match after D'Angelo Russell went off for 32 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Eight players were in double figures, proving once again that this Nets' team has quite a deep line-up.
The Nets have been impressive lately, to say the least, and will be looking to upset the Lakers at home tonight.
Injury updates
Los Angeles Lakers:
Michael Beasley - Out
Brandon Ingram - Out
Rajon Rondo - Out
JaVale McGee - Questionable
Brooklyn Nets:
Treveon Graham - Out
Caris LeVert - Out
Dzanan Musa - Out
Allen Crabbe - Questionable
How things might unfold
On paper, it's easy to assume that the Lakers will win this match. But the Nets are in no way an easy team.
They have been on a hot streak in recent weeks, and if they can somehow stop LeBron, they have a big chance here.
I would go with the Nets upsetting the Lakers tonight.
Prediction: Brooklyn Nets to beat Los Angeles Lakers