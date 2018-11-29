×
NBA 2018-19: Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers: Key factors to consider

Jame
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
74   //    29 Nov 2018, 17:38 IST

Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to get back to winning ways
Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to get back to winning ways

The Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Indiana Pacers at the Staples Center. The Lakers who currently sit at the 7th spot in the Western Conference standings hold a 11-9 record this season. The Pacers are going strong and are 4th in the East with a 13-8 record.

The Lakers have struggled in their last two games. They are on a mini 2 game losing streak. On the other hand, the Pacers have opened the West Coast trip by winning their first two games.

The Lakers will be looking to establish their authority in the game against the Pacers. They need to win this game to bring back the momentum and again start their quest for the Western Conference Championship this season. Here are the top three key factors to consider that will determine the result of the match.

#3 Turnovers control and free throw shooting for the Lakers

Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers
Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been really erratic in the recent games. They finished the game against the Utah Jazz with 24 turnovers. Then against Orlando Magic, they again finished with 18 turnovers. These turnovers are dearly costing the Lakers as they are not able to assert themselves in the match.

The Lakers struggle from the free throw line is well known at this point of the season. They are a bottom five side in the league when it comes to shooting from the line. None of their starters is averaging more than 75% from the FT line. The Lakers need to improve from the charity stripe as these easy points determine a lot of tightly contested matches.

If the Lakers cut down on turnovers and manage to shoot a healthy percentage from the FT line then they will be in a great spot to come out on top against the Pacers.

Jame
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
