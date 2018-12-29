NBA 2018-19, Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview and prediction

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 29 Dec 2018, 17:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) vs Brooklyn Nets (17-20), Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks will host the Brooklyn Nets tonight at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Bucks are coming off a victory against the New York Knicks, whereas Nets lost to the Charlotte Hornets.

Bucks will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the Eastern Conference table with another victory tonight. They are 20-10 for the season right now and playing one of their best basketball in recent times.

Nets are at the ninth position in the Eastern Conference and will be looking to move up by three places with a win tonight. They have been hot this month and can't be considered as a weak opponent anymore.

Let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

The Milwaukee Bucks' perspective

Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks

Bucks have won five games of their last six and are on a two-game winning streak. They are currently top 5 offensive and defensive team in the NBA.

They defeated New York Knicks twice in a row which includes the big Christmas day game win at the Madison Square Garden. Giannis Antetokounmpo wrecked them in both the games scoring at least 30 points in both the games. He also finished with 14 rebounds apiece in both the games.

Khris Middleton had a cold game at the MSG but made up for it at the Fiserv Forum as he scored 25 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished five assists. He has been good at home and will be looking to make an impact tonight also.

Brook Lopez is a very quality addition to the side and has been leading them from the three-point line. The same is with Malcolm Brogdon whose numbers might not seem big but has a great significance on the court.

With such a quality line-up, Bucks will be looking to improve their record further tonight.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement