NBA 2018-19: Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers - Match preview and predicted starting lineups

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in what is a match up between the two Central Division rivals. The Bucks are one of the top teams in the NBA this season lying in the second position in the Eastern Conference playoff standings with an 18-9 record.

The Cavs' after reaching the NBA finals are one of the worst teams this season because of the departure of LeBron James. They are currently lying at the 13th position in the East with a 7-21 win-loss record.

The Bucks had their two-game winning streak ended in their last match when they lost to the Indiana Pacers on the road. While the Cavs' won their last encounter against the New York Knicks.

The Bucks have been one of the most elite offensive teams in the NBA. They are ranked number one in the NBA in points scored per game. They have surrounded their MVP level talent in Giannis Antetokounmpo with good outside shooters and that is paying dividends.

Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe are providing great support roles and Malcolm Brogdon is also having a superb season. The Bucks are also the top-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. All these are indications of their dominance this season.

The Cavaliers are 27th in the league in scoring and 19th in the league when it comes to rebounding the basketball. But the Cavs' won for the second time in three games. Their rookie point guard Colin Sexton is leading the team spectacularly in recent games. They hold a 6-8 home record this season and will make it a tough game for the Bucks.

Predicted starting lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks: Eric Bledsoe (PG), Malcolm Brogdon (SG), Khris Middleton (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF), and Brook Lopez (C)

Cleveland Cavaliers: Collin Sexton (PG), Alec Burks (SG), Cedi Osman (SF), Channing Frye (PF), and Tristan Thompson (C)

