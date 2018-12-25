NBA 2018-19: Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks - Predicted starting lineups

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 41 // 25 Dec 2018, 10:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The New York Knicks host the Milwaukee Bucks at the Madison Square Garden on Christmas, in their Eastern Conference match-up. The Knicks are lying at the 14th place of the Eastern Conference rankings with a record of 9-25. On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks are at 2nd spot with a record of 22-10.

The Knicks have been struggling throughout the season, as they don’t have quality players or a big name star to carry them. They are also missing the services of Kristaps Porzingis.

On the other hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing like a legitimate MVP and carrying the Bucks to an easy cruise in the Eastern Conference. Players like Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton are also putting in big-time numbers for the Bucks so that they have such a successful campaign so far.

As, for the Knicks, they just hope that they get their star Porzingis back soon, and in top form. As of now and so far in the season, the Knicks have been going through an identity crisis. They don’t know who they are. They don’t who their top players are. They don’t know who they could rely on, in times of need.

At the start, it was thought that Kevin Knox may end up being their second best guy after Porzingis, but he has only shown flashes, and it’s too early to say anything about him.

With all that in mind, let’s have a look at the predicted lineups for the game.

Predicted lineups

Milwaukee Bucks: Eric Bledsoe (PG), Tony Snell (SG), Khris Middleton (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF) and Brook Lopez (C)

New York Knicks: Emmanuel Mudiay (PG), Tim Haraway Jr. (SG), Kevin Knox (SF), Noah Vonleh (PF) and Enes Kanter (C)

Advertisement