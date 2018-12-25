×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks - Predicted starting lineups

Jame
ANALYST
Preview
41   //    25 Dec 2018, 10:20 IST

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo

The New York Knicks host the Milwaukee Bucks at the Madison Square Garden on Christmas, in their Eastern Conference match-up. The Knicks are lying at the 14th place of the Eastern Conference rankings with a record of 9-25. On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks are at 2nd spot with a record of 22-10. 

The Knicks have been struggling throughout the season, as they don’t have quality players or a big name star to carry them. They are also missing the services of Kristaps Porzingis. 

On the other hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing like a legitimate MVP and carrying the Bucks to an easy cruise in the Eastern Conference. Players like Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton are also putting in big-time numbers for the Bucks so that they have such a successful campaign so far. 

As, for the Knicks, they just hope that they get their star Porzingis back soon, and in top form.  As of now and so far in the season, the Knicks have been going through an identity crisis. They don’t know who they are. They don’t who their top players are. They don’t know who they could rely on, in times of need. 

At the start, it was thought that Kevin Knox may end up being their second best guy after Porzingis, but he has only shown flashes, and it’s too early to say anything about him. 

With all that in mind, let’s have a look at the predicted lineups for the game.

Predicted lineups

Milwaukee Bucks: Eric Bledsoe (PG), Tony Snell (SG), Khris Middleton (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF) and Brook Lopez (C) 

New York Knicks: Emmanuel Mudiay (PG), Tim Haraway Jr. (SG), Kevin Knox (SF), Noah Vonleh (PF) and Enes Kanter (C)

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Milwaukee Bucks New York Knicks Eric Bledsoe Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jame
ANALYST
NBA 2018-19, Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: Preview...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers -...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicting the 5 best new head coaches
RELATED STORY
NBA: 4 Old school style centers who are still relevant today
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Cleveland Cavaliers' predicted starting...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Cleveland Cavaliers' predicted starting...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview...
RELATED STORY
Top 25 NBA Free Agents 2012
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Season preview: Milwaukee Bucks
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us