NBA 2018-19: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings - 3 Talking Points from the game

Sacramento Kings v Minnesota Timberwolves

The Sacramento Kings had a nice 141-130 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in what was a very high scoring affair. The Kings are one of the fastest teams in the NBA with young players having great speed. Their pace was on full display in this game.

The Timberwolves are now winless in their 10 road games against the Western Conference opponents. They are the second worst travelling team in the NBA with just two road wins so far.

The Kings took a 63-50 lead in the halftime. The Timberwolves got on a run at the start of the third quarter and even got a 3 point lead. But the Kings started their hot shooting from the deep and never looked back.

With the victory, the Sacramento Kings hang on to the 8th position in the Western Conference Playoff standings with a 15-12 record. On the other hand, the Timberwolves are at the 13th position with a 13-15 record.

Here are the top 3 takeaways from the game

#3 Great bench production from the Kings

Marvin Bagley III has been great for the Kings

The Kings had seven players who had a double-digit scoring game. They got massive production from the bench unit as well.

Bogdan Bogdanovic came off the bench to contribute 20 points for the team on 9-15 shooting from the field. Marvin Bagley III, the number 2 overall pick in this year's draft, is having an impressive rookie season and again provided a great spark from the bench.

He had a double-double scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He shot 4-5 from the field and 9-10 from the free throw line. Yogi Ferrell shot 4-4 from the deep and kept the Kings in command of the game.

The Kings will be looking for great production from their bench players in the upcoming matches as they hope of making the playoffs this season.

