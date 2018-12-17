NBA 2018-19, Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings: Preview and Prediction

Minnesota Timberwolves (13-16) vs Sacramento Kings (16-13), Target Center

Minnesota Timberwolves will host Sacramento Kings at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Timberwolves are coming off a disappointing loss against the Phoenix Suns, whereas Kings defeated the Dallas Mavericks.

Let us see how things stand for both the teams.

Minnesota Timberwolves' perspective

Timberwolves have entered a shell with four losses in a row on the road. They are back home tonight and would want to win this game to end their losing streak.

They lost to the Phoenix Suns in their previous game, a contest in which they had an upper hand in the first half but gave it up in the second half. Towns and Rose scored 28 and 25 points respectively.

It will not be unfair to say that Timberwolves are horrible on the road. Wolves have won just two games out of the 12 played on the road. To tell you another fact, they have not won a single game on the road against a Western Conference team.

However, they are back home tonight and would love to win this one and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Sacramento Kings' perspective

Kings are in a great form after winning six games out of their last eight. They are 16-13 for the season and are fighting for the tough playoff spots in the Westen Conference.

They defeated Dallas Mavericks in their previous match through the impressive performances of Buddy Hield and De'Aaron Fox. Both of them scored 28 points each.

Kings as a team are shooting 48.1% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc. They are impressive on the road with a few surprise wins.

They would love to win another win here and continue the winning momentum.

How things might unfold

Wolves are a very different team at home. They have beaten teams like Rockets at home after they were down by 20 points in the first half. This tells about the temperament of this team.

Kings will have the momentum coming into this game but Wolves will be completely different at home so I would give it to the Wolves.

Prediction: Wolves beat Kings

