NBA 2018-19: MVP Power Rankings Week 11

NBA Awards Show 2018

The best performing player of the National Basketball Association(NBA) regular season receives the Most Valuable Player Award(MVP). The winner is awarded the Maurice Podoloff Trophy.

Since the 1980–81 season, the award is decided by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters throughout the United States and Canada. From 2010, one ballot was cast by fans through online voting. The player with the highest point total wins the award. The current holder of the award is James Harden of the Houston Rockets.

Nearing the halfway mark of the 2018/19 NBA Regular Season and the race for the MVP is at it's best. The ongoing season has so far proved to be very exciting. This season many players are in contention for the award and there is no clear favorite. Let's take a look at the latest NBA MVP power rankings.

#5 LeBron James

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers

One of the greatest players of all time, the list won't be complete without King James. Always considered as a top contender for the MVP Award, James is expected to miss a few games due to his groin injury in the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors (which will be a huge blow to the Lakers, who are currently 7th in the western conference standings).

LeBron only played 21 minutes but gave an impressive performance scoring 17 points, 13 rebounds and also gave 5 assists before he got struck by the injury. Expect him to return stronger than before and lead his team to the playoffs.

LeBron has played 34 games this season, with an average playing time of 34.7 minutes, scoring 27.3 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.3 steals. Pretty impressive stats for someone who is playing in their 16th season. Hopefully, the King will return soon and continue to put up impressive performances and his chances to win the MVP Award will only get better.

