NBA 2018/19: New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks, 3 Talking Points

Thomas Lawson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 18 // 29 Dec 2018, 18:31 IST

The Pelicans came away with the win against the Mavericks 114 - 112

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped their 5-game losing streak with a win at home against the Dallas Mavericks. The game was close most of the way, but outstanding performances from Anthony Davis & Luka Doncic were what really kept both teams in the game. Here are three talking points from the Pelicans' much-needed win:

Anthony Davis needs help

The Pelicans once again came away with the win really off the back of Anthony Davis alone. Davis scored 15 points in the first quarter and finished the game with a box score of a whopping 48 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals & 2 blocks.

Davis truly is in All NBA form, but the Pelicans desperately need to add another star to the team to take some of the pressure and load off of him. As mentioned above, the Pelicans snapped a 5 game losing streak but they were all games that could have been won.

The Pelicans need to look at how they can add another star to assist Davis and work with Jrue Holiday if they plan on making a run in the playoffs.

Luka Doncic clear Rookie of the Year frontrunner

Luka Doncic had a career-high 34 points against the Pelicans, including going 7 of 10 from 3. He is playing like a veteran at the moment, but has the tenacity and fitness of a rookie. The Mavericks clearly are now Luka's team, and he seems to be loving it.

Much like the Pelicans, if the Mavs want to make a run at the playoffs then they need to look at adding something else around him. DeAndre Jordan is a good player, but this season has looked older and slower than ever before.

Do the Mavs try and see what they can get by dealing Harrison Barnes or Dennis Smith Jr.? Because if you are going to build your team around anyone it has to be Doncic.

The Mavericks need to win away

The Mavs currently sit 12th in the Western Conference, with a record of 16-18, but of those 18 losses, 15 have been away from home. This was the third time the Mavs have faced off against the Pelicans this season, and this was their second loss - both being in New Orleans (Smoothie King Centre).

If the Mavs somehow sneak into the playoffs - which is unlikely due to the loaded Western Conference, then they will need to not only have a better record but be able to win away as well. Playoff series games can be tough, especially if you are a lower seed and you do not get the home court advantage.

Luka Doncic and his Mavs need to figure out how to win games away from Dallas in order to make any sort of mark on the season.

