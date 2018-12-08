×
NBA 2018-19, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Chicago Bulls: 3 Talking points

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
31   //    08 Dec 2018, 17:33 IST

Chicago Bulls put up a fantastic show at the United Center as they beat Oklahoma City Thunder in a nail-biting contest
Chicago Bulls put up a fantastic show at the United Center as they beat Oklahoma City Thunder in a nail-biting contest

Final Score: Chicago Bulls beat Oklahoma City Thunder, 114-112

Chicago Bulls put up a fantastic show at the United Center as they beat Oklahoma City Thunder in a nail-biting contest on 7th December.

Bulls are 6-20 for the season and ended their six-game losing streak. Thunder, on the other hand, are now 16-8 for the season.

It was all about Bulls in the first half. They had a six-point lead in the first quarter which went to 8 points at the end of the second.

The scoring was lead by Zach Lavine and Lauri Markkanen, and both finished the game with 25 and 24 points respectively.

Bulls had a huge 1st half:

Thunder made a comeback in the third by outscoring Bulls by 29-17 but could not win against this valiant Bulls' side who gave it all in the fourth quarter.

For Thunder, Russell Westbrook had a Triple-Double whereas Steven Adams had a double-double for the night.

Now, let us talk about the three main points from the match.

#1 Thunder made a comeback in the third quarter, but that was not enough

OKC is considered as one of the best defensive teams in the NBA right now, but the fact is that they have had an easy schedule till now and have not played with strong teams
OKC is considered as one of the best defensive teams in the NBA right now, but the fact is that they have had an easy schedule till now and have not played with strong teams

OKC was trailing by eight points at the end of the second quarter, but they came back strong in the third with an 11-2 run and transformed the 8 point deficit to a 75-72 lead.

For OKC, Westbrook scored 24 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists. The problem with Westbrook has been turnovers for quite a long time now. He turned it over ten times in today's match also.

Five of the players on the team had scored in double figures, clearly showing the teamwork.

Paul George missed the game-winner:

OKC is considered as one of the best defensive teams in the NBA right now, but the fact is that they have had an easy schedule till now and have not played with strong teams. It would be interesting to see where they will stand when the table takes a turn for them.

