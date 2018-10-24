×
NBA 2018-19 Power Rankings: Week 1 (Western Conference Edition)

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
73   //    24 Oct 2018, 15:43 IST

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers
San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers

The first week of NBA Western Conference action has already yielded some unforgettable moments. LeBron James secured his first points as a Laker, both on the road and at home, with thunderous dunks. Both games were well-contested and the Spurs-Lakers game at the Staples, in particular, was one hell of a show.

The Pelicans and the Nuggets currently boast of undefeated records. Will they make the top two spots, or do we continue to give the benefit of doubt to the incumbent elite of the Conference? Read on to find out.

#5 Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers were selected by a number of writers to miss the playoffs this summer. Dame, who has always had a chip on his shoulder through the course of his basketball career, is as fired up as ever in response to these predictions, while Jennifer should note that McCollum is trying as hard as ever.

The Blazers started their season off by spoiling LeBron's Lakers debut with a double-digit victory before inflicting a similar defeat on the San Antonio Spurs. An overtime loss by a single point to the Wizards in DC will hurt, but being placed #5 on this list should take some of the sting, off that defeat.

Nurkic is impressive as ever, while sophomore Zach Collins legitimately looks capable of competing with the Serbian for a starting berth based off his start to the season. So far, Nik Stauskas and Seth Curry have proved to be better than Pat Connaughton and Shabazz Napier, and the Blazers should breathe easy in November when their fixture list eases up a bit.

Started as an Arsenal fan at the age of 6. Became a Ronaldo and a Real Madrid fan after the 2002 World Cup. Bandwagon Celtics fan this season, though I've watched the NBA with increasing frequency over the past 14 years or so. Played both games with my high school team at some of the highest levels there are in India. Played against East Bengal u-17s in college. A member of Mercurial FC, 1st division Amateur League team in Bangalore.
