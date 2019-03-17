×
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Preview
162   //    17 Mar 2019, 16:42 IST

LeBron James might miss playoffs after being a lock for most of his career
LeBron James might miss playoffs after being a lock for most of his career

The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-8 in their last ten games and are expected to miss the playoffs once again, even with LeBron James on their side. What this means is that James might miss playoffs after being a lock for most of his career, however in the Eastern Conference.

Match Details:

When: March 17th, 2019, 9:30 IST

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York

Los Angeles Lakers' perspective

JaVale McGee has elevated his game this year for the Lakers
JaVale McGee has elevated his game this year for the Lakers

The Lakers are on a two-game losing streak, with their recent loss coming against the Detroit Pistons on the road. They have lost some of their young talents for the rest of the season due to injuries.

The game against the Knicks will be their fourth game of the five-game road trip that ends with a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. They do not have much to lose currently as it is almost certain that they will miss the playoffs.

Los Angeles Lakers' predicted starting line-up:

Mike Muscala (F), Kyle Kuzma (F), JaVale McGee (C), Reggie Bullock (G) and Rajon Rondo (G)

New York Knicks' perspective

DeAndre Jordan was traded by the Mavericks to the Knicks
DeAndre Jordan was traded by the Mavericks to the Knicks

The New York Knicks are having yet another terrible season and at 13-56, they hold the worst record in the league. They are on an eight-game losing streak and their recent loss came against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Knicks are getting ready for the off-season and are hopeful that they can land some superstars to come to play in the Mecca of basketball. Much like the situation of the Lakers, they also do not have much to lose.

Predicted New York Knicks' starting line-up:

Noah Vonley (F), Kevin Knox (F), DeAndre Jordan (C), Damyean Dotson (G) and Emmanuel Mudiay (G)

Prediction

Los Angeles Lakers to beat the New York Knicks

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Basketball junkie
