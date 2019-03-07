NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 495 // 07 Mar 2019, 23:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Toronto Raptors are on a two-game losing streak

The Toronto Raptors are on a two-game losing streak, and will begin their three-game road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans. The hosts' three-game win streak came to an end last night after their loss against the Utah Jazz.

The Raptors and the Pelicans will be meeting for the second and final time this regular season.

Match Details:

When: Mar 8th, 2019, 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Watch: Fox Sports

The Toronto Raptors' perspective

Kyle Lowry is averaging 14.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game this season

The Toronto Raptors had the opportunity to get closer to the top of the standings after the Milwaukee Bucks lost two straight games. However, they could not capitalize on it as they too lost two straight games. At 46-19, they are at the second spot in the East but can still clinch the first seed if they remain consistent for the remainder of the regular season.

In their recent loss against the Western Conference powerhouses, the Houston Rockets, Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points but Kyle Lowry struggled from the field, going 4-for-16, for only 8 points on the night.

Predicted Toronto Raptors' starting line-up:

Pascal Siakam (F), Kawhi Leonard (F), Serge Ibaka (C), Danny Green (G) and Kyle Lowry (G)

Advertisement

The New Orleans Pelicans' perspective

Julius Randle has elevated his game this year

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to miss the playoffs and enter the offseason early. Even though they have not achieved success this season, they've shown the world that they have the talent to succeed. The Pelicans went on a three-game win streak, including a victory against the Denver Nuggets, but that was cut short with their loss against the Utah Jazz.

Julius Randle has been the Pelicans' center of attraction and has elevated his game this year. Against the Jazz in the loss, he had 23 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Predicted New Orleans Pelicans' starting line-up:

Kenrich Williams (F), Julius Randle (F), Anthony Davis (C), Elfrid Payton (G) and Jrue Holiday (G)

Facts and Statistics

Toronto Raptors Last 10: W-L 7-3

New Orleans Pelicans Last 10: W-L 5-5

Last match-up on 12th Nov 2018: Pelicans 126 – 110 Raptors

How things might unfold

The Pelicans are a great team but the Toronto Raptors enter this contest as the favorites. With two of the best two-way players in AD and Kawhi going at each other, it is definitely going to be a feast for basketball fans. The Raptors have too much firepower and are expected to get out of Smoothie King Center with the win.

Prediction

Raptors to defeat Pelicans

Advertisement