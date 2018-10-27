NBA 2018-19 Predictions: Crystal Ball for 26th October

Amulya Shekhar

The 2018-19 NBA regular season campaign has already gotten into a midseason groove. A number of teams have race right out of the gate in top gear and made their quality felt across the league.

Whatever we've seen from teams so far has put us in position to spin the crystal ball and predict the outcomes of upcoming games, and that is just what we do in today's edition of predictions for games to be played on 26th October.

#1 Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets v Chicago Bulls

Win/Loss column: Chicago 1-3, Charlotte 2-3

Rest: 1 day each

Tip-off: 7 PM ET, 4:30 AM IST

Preview:

The teams faced off against each other yesterday, with Zach LaVine coming up clutch to secure the Bulls' first win of the season. With Lauri Markkanen still ruled out for a couple more weeks, they will have to lean heavily on LaVine, Parker and Bobby Portis for the lion's share of scoring.

Kemba is likely to be in irresistible form, as he's been so far this season. He was practically the lone hand in 2 of the Hornets' 3 losses, and at one point, led the league in total 3-pointers made. Kris Dunn will have a job on his hands trying to stop the 2-time All Star.

Matchup to look out for: Zach LaVine vs Nicolas Batum

Prediction: The Hornets avenge their loss with a decisive, double-digit win at home.

