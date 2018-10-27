×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

NBA 2018-19 Predictions: Crystal Ball for 26th October

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
10   //    27 Oct 2018, 12:22 IST

The 2018-19 NBA regular season campaign has already gotten into a midseason groove. A number of teams have race right out of the gate in top gear and made their quality felt across the league.

Whatever we've seen from teams so far has put us in position to spin the crystal ball and predict the outcomes of upcoming games, and that is just what we do in today's edition of predictions for games to be played on 26th October.

#1 Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets v Chicago Bulls
Charlotte Hornets v Chicago Bulls

Win/Loss column: Chicago 1-3, Charlotte 2-3

Rest: 1 day each

Tip-off: 7 PM ET, 4:30 AM IST

Preview:

The teams faced off against each other yesterday, with Zach LaVine coming up clutch to secure the Bulls' first win of the season. With Lauri Markkanen still ruled out for a couple more weeks, they will have to lean heavily on LaVine, Parker and Bobby Portis for the lion's share of scoring.

Kemba is likely to be in irresistible form, as he's been so far this season. He was practically the lone hand in 2 of the Hornets' 3 losses, and at one point, led the league in total 3-pointers made. Kris Dunn will have a job on his hands trying to stop the 2-time All Star.

Matchup to look out for: Zach LaVine vs Nicolas Batum

Prediction: The Hornets avenge their loss with a decisive, double-digit win at home.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Houston Rockets Toronto Raptors James Harden Kawhi Leonard
Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Started as an Arsenal fan at the age of 6. Became a Ronaldo and a Real Madrid fan after the 2002 World Cup. Bandwagon Celtics fan this season, though I've watched the NBA with increasing frequency over the past 14 years or so. Played both games with my high school team at some of the highest levels there are in India. Played against East Bengal u-17s in college. A member of Mercurial FC, 1st division Amateur League team in Bangalore.
NBA 2018-19 Predictions: Crystal Ball for 24th October
RELATED STORY
NBA: The mystery of The Claw
RELATED STORY
NBA MVP Watch 2018-19: 5 Best performers from 17th October
RELATED STORY
Why the Toronto Raptors are better with Kawhi Leonard
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
Boston Celtics are very good but not outrightly the best...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Season Preview: Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA News: Raptors to hire Kawhi Leonard's friend Jeremy...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Can this Toronto Raptors' side overcome the...
RELATED STORY
Twitter Reactions: NBA Players react to HUGE...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us