NBA 2018-19 Predictions: Picking winners from games on 23rd October

Amulya Shekhar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 6 // 23 Oct 2018, 17:15 IST

With the season off and running to a blazing start, and several exciting games already played at the fastest average pace, providing the highest points per game average per team since 1969-70, the 2018-19 NBA regular season campaign has already gotten into midseason groove.

Whatever we've seen from teams so far has put us in position to spin the crystal ball and predict the outcomes of upcoming games, and that is just what we do in today's edition of predictions for games to be played on 23rd October:

#1 Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers, Wells Fargo Arena

Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Win/Loss column: Pistons 2-0, Sixers 2-1

Rest: Pistons - 2 days, 76ers - 2 days

Preview:

The Pistons face the first real test of their regular season campaign, playing at the Wells Fargo Center against the Sixers following wins over the Nets and the Bulls in the first 2 games of their season. While both of their wins were well-deserved, neither the Bulls nor the Nets are expected to be anything better than lottery teams this season.

The Sixers have come back to a +.500 record after an opening day loss to the Celtics, following a 127-108 win over the Bulls and a close shave against the Orlando Magic (116-115). Markelle Fultz is being steadily integrated into their starting lineup, while JJ Redick has had a hot start to the season off the bench.

Matchup to look out for: Embiid vs Drummond - the Cameroonian has had feuds with several big men across the league, and Andre Drummond figures to be one of those who have come back at him with their words and their play. It'll be interesting to see who wins the head-to-head, and this is the matchup that will be the primary indicator of who holds the upper hand in the game.

Prediction: The Sixers take the game by a margin of 7-10 points, sealing the game with about 3 minutes left.

