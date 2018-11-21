NBA 2018-19: Ranking the top rookies

2018 NBA Draft Class

One of the most beautiful things about NBA is that every year there is a fresh crop of young talents who are ready to step up and contribute to their teams in big ways. This NBA season is only around a month old and some of the rookies from this year's draft class are already receiving rave reviews for their performances.

This looks like a very deep NBA draft and almost all of the top rookies are performing as per the expectations. We are seeing performances all across the board from these rookies. So let's have a look at the top three NBA rookies so far based on their individual displays and contribution to the team.

#3 Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton has been very consistent with his displays

Deandre Ayton was selected as the first overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. Ayton is 7ft 1 inch and has displayed the athleticism that can enable him to dominate the center position for years to come.

He is putting up a very impressive stat line of 16.4 PPG and 10.4 REB with FG% of 61 after the first 16 games of the season. The opposition centers have found it hard to stop him in the paint where he is simply dominating.

One area where he needs to improve is the outside shooting. In today's era of high volume 3PT shooting, he needs to have a consistent jumper to help in more floor spacing. In some of the matches opponents have almost sagged off him and dared him to shoot jumpers. He needs to develop a good outside game to take the next plunge.

Because of his chiseled body he will always have an impact from inside the paint. If early indications are anything to go by, Deandre Ayton is going to be one hell of a dominant center.

