Sacramento Kings 120-113 Dallas Mavericks: 3 Talking Points as Kings end Mavs' home winning streak

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8 // 17 Dec 2018, 12:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

The Sacramento Kings emerged victorious against the Dallas Mavericks 120-113 in a matchup between two of the emerging teams in the West. The Kings held onto their lead in the second half and closed out the deal against the Mavs side that had won their last 11 home encounters.

The Kings only took a 3 point lead into the second half but maintained consistency to win this match. They had a heartbreaking loss against the Golden State Warriors in their previous game when they blew a 10 point lead in the final three minutes of the game.

De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield both scored 28 points for the Kings to lead the team in scoring. All five of the Kings starters scored in double figures. The Kings were missing their number two overall pick, Marvin Bagley III who is out with an injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks' time.

Here are the top takeaways from the match:

#3 Kings having great control over their turnover rate

Buddy Hield had a great scoring night

The Kings are the 12th ranked team when it comes to taking care of the ball averaging around 14 turnovers per game. But in this game, they valued the basketball much more and ended with only 9 turnovers.

In a match as close as this one, it is imperative to not concede easy points to the opposition. The Kings also play at a frantic pace which makes it difficult for them to defend in transition.

The Kings have one of the highest scoring benches in the NBA but the bench unit didn't perform great in this match scoring a combined 22 points. So, it was necessary that the Kings performed great in other areas to win this match. They handled the ball brilliantly and never lost control of the match.

Bogdanovic and Fox led the team in assists with 5 each.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement