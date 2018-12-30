NBA 2018-19: Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match preview and predicted lineups

Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Sacramento Kings at the Staples Center on Sunday night. The Lakers, who have lost their lost two games in the absence of LeBron James, will again be without their superstar forward.

The Lakers head into this game with a 20-16 record and are currently the 6th ranked team in the Western Conference. They have struggled with injuries and consistency in the past few weeks and have lost 6 of their last 9 games. The Lakers had a heart-wrenching loss in their last encounter against the Kings with Bogdan Bogdanovic hitting a buzzer beater three-pointer for the win.

The Lakers will also be without the veteran point guard, Rajon Rondo. Rondo has also missed the last two matches after a great performance against the Warriors. JaVale McGee is questionable for the game after missing several games because of flu-like symptoms.

Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma have stepped up their play in the absence of James. Lonzo fell one rebound shy of a triple-double in the last encounter against the Kings. Kyle Kuzma has led the team in scoring in the last two games. Brandon Ingram's game has come under a lot of scrutiny due to his inability to close out the game in their last encounter against the Kings. He will be looking for a big game against the Kings this time around.

The Kings have been a consistent team till this point of the season. They are currently lying at the 8th spot in the Western Conference with a 19-16 record. The Kings play at a great pace and have been one of the most fun teams to watch this season.

De'Aaron Fox has been putting in elite numbers for the Kings this season. He has also been ably supported by his backcourt mate Buddy Hield. The Kings will again look to take advantage of James' injury and get a win against the Lakers.

Predicted starting lineups:

Sacramento Kings: De'Aaron Fox (PG), Buddy Hield (SG), Iman Shumpert (SF), Nemanja Bjelica (PF), Willie Cauley-Stein (C)

Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball (PG), Josh Hart (SG), Brandon Ingram (SF), Kyle Kuzma (PF), Ivica Zubac (C)

