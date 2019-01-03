×
NBA 2018-19, San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors: Preview and Prediction

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Preview
25   //    03 Jan 2019, 21:19 IST

San Antonio Spurs (21-17) vs. Toronto Raptors (27-11), AT&T Center

Melbourne United v Toronto Raptors
The San Antonio Spurs will host the Toronto Raptors tonight at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Spurs are coming off a big victory against the Boston Celtics, whereas the Raptors beat the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

Let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

The San Antonio Spurs perspective

San Antonio Spurs v Orlando Magic
After slumping for the first 25 games in the season, Spurs made a massive comeback by winning 10 out of the next 13 they played. They are back in playoff contention and look solid tonight coming into the game against the recently turned rivals Raptors.

The victory against the Celtics on Monday saw LaMarcus Aldridge go off for 32 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. DeMar DeRozan had a near triple-double with 13 points, ten assists and seven rebounds.

DeRozan will be playing the first game against his former franchise and will be looking to take revenge tonight.

The Toronto Raptors perspective

Toronto Raptors v Denver Nuggets
The Raptors have been quietly winning a few games recently even without having their full team together due to injuries.

The Raptors beat the Utah Jazz on Tuesday where Kawhi Leonard went off for a career-high 45 points and six rebounds. The only other player to watch out for was Pascal Siakam who scored 28 points and grabbed ten rebounds.

Leonard will be back for the first time in San Antonio after he left them to join the Toronto Raptors. He will have a big point to prove tonight.

Injury updates

San Antonio Spurs:

Dejounte Murray- OUT

Rudy Gay- Questionable

Toronto Raptors: 

Jonas Valanciunas- OUT 

Kyle Lowry- OUT

How things might unfold

The Raptors have been winning lately, but they have not been in the groove they had earlier on in the season. They were dominating teams then. One reason for this fall is the players' absence in a lot of matches due to injuries, especially Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas.

The Spurs, on the other hand, have been hot lately. They will be full of confidence tonight and will attack the Raptors from the word go. LaMarcus Aldridge will look to dominate in the paint tonight.

Prediction: San Antonio Spurs to beat Toronto Raptors

