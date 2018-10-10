NBA 2018-19 Season Preview: Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets were one game away from reaching the NBA Finals last season. Houston Rockets are one of the only few capable teams to go toe-toe with Golden State Warriors.

Mike D'Antoni’s high paced offense coupled with James Harden's ability to make 3s will be a potent offense of this season. Ball distribution skills of Chris Paul will add to this offense.

The only problem they will have to face this season is the addition of Carmelo Anthony, who will have to fit into the system. Carmelo Anthony will have to adapt to Mike D’ Antoni’s style of play.

Houston Rockets do have a 3 headed monster of their own in Chris Paul, James Harden, and Clint Capella. Even though James Harden lacks defensive abilities, they are thouroghly compensated by Chris Paul and Clint Capella’s defensive skills.

Last season Clint Capella averaged 2 blocks per game. He is a young player, who will be improving on that and will play an essential part in Houston Rockets' title run this season.

Even though they have lost some shooting with Trevor Ariza gone, there will be others who will take up the responsibility and fill the void. Players like P J Tucker and Eric Gordon along with Brandon Knight will have to provide much-needed shooting and depth to the Houston Rockets’ roster.

They will have to overcome the last season's loss to Golden State Warriors in the conference finals and be stronger mentally and physically. They can not afford to lose any players to injury during the Post Season.

If they were to beat Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets would have to be physically and mentally ready to play absolutely best. They seem to be the closest team talent vise to Golden State Warriors.

Will Houston Rockets be able to stop the golden boy from the Bay Area to a three-peat? Will James Harden and Chris Paul be able to reach the NBA finals? This will be a make or break season for Houston Rockets as they already face salary cap issues and will soon have to give up on the hope of winning the title with this squad and rebuild.