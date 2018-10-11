NBA 2018-19 season preview: Los Angeles Lakers

Historically, the second best franchise in the NBA. Los Angeles Lakers were in the post Kobe Bryant era. They were rebuilding using draft picks and were trying to land a prominent free agent.

As it always happens with LeBron James and his free agency, there was speculation a year before this season about his destination. Most of the NBA insiders were sure of him going to LA to play basketball.

The groundbreaking trade finally happened

Los Angeles Lakers got their coveted free agent in Lebron James. But Magic Johnson still had to put a competitive team around Lebron James. Most of the organizations where Lebron James played was constructed to complement him.

However, Magic Johnson has a different idea and has surrounded Lebron with playmakers. Along with Lebron James, Los Angeles Lakers signed free agents like point guard Rajon Rondo, Shooting guard/small forward Lance Stephenson and center Javal McGee.

Lebron James, for the first time will be surrounded by a great balance of youth and veterans. As it has been in the past, the expectation from LeBron James led teams is nothing less than a Playoffs birth or Finals place.

Along with the great franchise of Los Angeles Lakers, where in the past there have been superstars and also have been super-teams, LeBron James will try and take on a five-headed monster of the Golden State Warriors.

Last season LeBron James led a far less talented team of Cleveland Cavilers to 50+ wins and to the Finals of the NBA. However, it should be noted that Lebron James will face much tougher opponents on a daily basis then he did in the Eastern Conference. Lebron James will still put up his numbers no doubt, as he has been this decade.

Around the younger players and a coach who preaches team basketball, Los Angeles Lakers will be the most watched team. The ceiling for this team to reach their potential is still unknown.

LeBron James will have to make peace with playing on the same team as Rajon Rando with whom he battled in his prior years when Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heats battled with Boston Celtics in the 2009-14 seasons.

There will be some chemistry issues as well for Lebron James will have to take a different approach to lead the youth of the Los Angeles Lakers. He will have to instill the winning mindset and culture in this Lakers unit.

Los Angeles Lakers have already made a considerable jump in the odd maker's books to make it to playoffs and fight for the NBA title this season. Such is the impact of LeBron. Crowded with talented youngsters such as Kuzma, Ball and Hart, they have a good mix and can strive for big things this season.