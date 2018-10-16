NBA 2018-19 Season preview: Milwaukee Bucks

Nishant Upadhyay FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 19 // 16 Oct 2018, 00:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Greek Freak

The Bucks are a franchise that shocked the world by winning a championship in 1971, just three years into their conception. In the era of the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, they competed to win their first and only championship.

Ever since the trade of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to the Los Angeles Lakers, Bucks have always been a mediocre team. They have managed to win few of division titles since but have failed to reach another final.

NBA is a league of superstars, and each team needs a player who can bear the loads of being their ‘Franchise Player.’ Coming into 2013 NBA draft, Milwaukee Bucks found their cornerstone to work around in Giannis Antetokounmpo. A young player from the nation of Greece who became a professional player at an early age of 17.

In the year 2012, the future Bucks' star was making a name for himself in the Greek Professional league. In April 2013, Giannis declared himself for The NBA draft. With the 15th pick in the draft of 2013, Milwaukee Bucks selected him.

Over the year he has established himself as the corner pieces for the Bucks organization to build around. Giannis made the most jump last year and was 6th in the Most Valuable player ranking for the regular season last year.

Mike Budenholzer with Gregg Popovich

This year, however, Milwaukee Bucks appointed Mike Budenholzer as their head coach. Mike Budenholzer, who was one of the assistant coaches of Gregg Popovich, who led Atlanta Hawks to a 60 game win season in 2014-15.

Mike Budenholzer worked his magic with a team who had no potential stars. Addition of Coach Budenholzer will be the crucial addition to Milwaukee Bucks this season as he will allow Giannis Antetokounmpo to flourish more by adding few role players around him.

Addition of Brook Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova

Brook Lopez

Milwaukee Bucks added Brook Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova to their roaster, this will give much-needed help to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Brook Lopez will allow much needed defensive stability, and on the offensive side, he still can score an easy 10 pts per game. Whereas Ersan Ilyasova who was a key player last season for Philadelphia 76ers in their playoff run will provide floor spacing for the team.

Both the additions will allow the Bucks to move into the playoffs in the weaker Eastern Conference. This season it will be expected of Giannis to lead this team back into playoff and make a deeper run against the teams in the east.

As Giannis Antetokounmpo has expressed his desire to be the best player in the league, he will try to produce more wins for the Milwaukee Bucks, so as to add his name to the conversations for MVP like last season. That will make Milwaukee Bucks a team that can complete deep into this year's Playoffs.

SK High Hoops - Write and win amazing prizes. Click hereto know more