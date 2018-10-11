NBA 2018-19 Season: Top 10 Small Forwards Today

Amulya Shekhar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

The small forward position is probably the most top-heavy conventional basketball position in the NBA today. The very best players in the world are predominantly 3s, and there's a pretty big chasm between the cream of the position and the mid-pack guys in terms of talent, skill and championship aspirations.

The gap between the #1 player and #10 players on the top 10 small forwards list is far greater than the gap at any other position, and that's no exaggeration.

Going into the 2018-19 season, we decided to rank the best small forwards in the league by default position. Read through to find out where the likes of Gordon Hayward, Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo land here:

#10 Otto Porter Jr

Pure box score statistics don't illustrate the variety of ways in which Otto Porter has grown ever since entering the league with a reputation as one of the best marksmen in college basketball. The 24-year-old is one of the best 3-and-D players in the league today, and he has consistently ranked among the top 10 shooters in the league by 3-point percentage, finishing 3rd across the NBA last season

The Georgetown product maintained his status averaged a career-high 14.7 points per game to go with 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 triples nightly. Given Washington's ball-dominant backcourt, Porter is just the perfect fit. There's no doubt that he's one of the better players across the league at what he does, despite having probably hit his peak already.

