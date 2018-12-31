×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: The 3 Worst contracts on the Toronto Raptors roster

T Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
63   //    31 Dec 2018, 17:07 IST

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to compete with the All-Star duo of Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard
The Toronto Raptors are hoping to compete with the All-Star duo of Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard

The Toronto Raptors made a major move during the 2018 offseason, as the franchise acquired two-time All-Star Kawhi Leonard. The 27-year-old missed most of the 17/18 season due to injury, although Leonard has proved his fitness in the early stages of the season and the former Spurs man is now firmly in the MVP conversation.

The Raptors themselves have also made an impressive start to the 18/19 season, and the team has recorded the most wins of the NBA season so far (27). Despite this, the Raptors are not exempt from having bad contracts, and here we will look at the worst three contracts that are currently on the roster.

#3 Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka is the third highest earner on the Toronto Raptors roster
Serge Ibaka is the third highest earner on the Toronto Raptors roster

At the beginning of 2017, Serge Ibaka was traded from the Orlando Magic to the Raptors, in exchange for Terrence Ross and a future first-round draft pick. In his 24 regular season games with the Toronto team during the 16/17 season, Ibaka averaged nearly 15 points per game while also boosting the Raptors defense.

Ibaka's performances were good enough to convince the Raptors to offer him a new three-year, $65 million contract, although this was a high price to pay for a player that has lost some of his agility in recent years.

Ibaka is no longer one of the best Defensive Players in the NBA, and a contract of around $10 million a year would have been more reasonable. Nevertheless, Ibaka is currently proving his doubters wrong, as the Congolese forward is currently recording 16.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Ultimately, Ibaka has been great for the Raptors, although it remains to be seen if he can keep up his current form.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Toronto Raptors Kawhi Leonard Serge Ibaka NBA Players NBA 2018 Standings
T Elliott
ANALYST
NBA 18/19: 3 Things that we have learned from the Toronto...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Orlando Magic routed Toronto Raptors: 3...
RELATED STORY
Why the Toronto Raptors are better with Kawhi Leonard
RELATED STORY
NBA: Why the Toronto Raptors won't trade Jonas Valanciunas
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA: All-Time starting 5 of the Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
4 worst jerseys in Toronto Raptors history
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Toronto Raptors Vs Golden State Warriors...
RELATED STORY
Toronto Raptors' Conundrum Without Kawhi Leonard
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Takeaways from the Toronto Raptors Vs...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us