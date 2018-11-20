NBA 2018-19: Top 3 Performers on November 19, 2018

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 20 // 20 Nov 2018, 18:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kemba Walker

As many as nine games were played last night and involved some strong performances from All-Star players. In Sacramento, the Thunder lost to the Kings by four points, behind Buddy Hield's 25 points. We go to New Orleans and the Pelicans beat the Spurs, 140-126.

The Bucks held on to a win against the Nuggets at home. Joel Embiid scored 33 points to lift the 76ers over the Suns. In Detroit, Andre Drummond's double-double helped the Pistons defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In Atlanta, although Trae Young had a monster double-double performance scoring 25 points and dishing out 17 assists, the Hawks lost to the Clippers, 127-119. Marc Gasol's form continued in Memphis as he posted yet another double-double to help the Grizzlies beat the Mavericks.

In this article, let us take a look at the top three performers from the last night's NBA action.

#3 Ricky Rubio

Ricky Rubio scored 28 points on the night

Stat line: 28 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and a block on 76.9 % shooting

After beating the Boston Celtics, two nights earlier, on the back of a strong performance from Donovan Mitchell and Ricky Rubio, the Jazz were in Indiana to take on the Pacers. Rubio scored 28 points on the night but the Pacers held on to the win.

Ricky was on fire and went 10-for-13 from the field, with a field-goal percentage of 76.9, including a sizzling 5-for-6 from the three-point line. He also had four rebounds and six assists on the night and was really impressive.

Barring Rubio, no one showed up for the Jazz and his heroics were not enough to carry them home. For the Pacers, Bojan Bogdanovic was the high-scorer with 21 points. Rubio is averaging 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season.

1 / 3 NEXT