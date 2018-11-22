NBA 2018-19: Top 3 performers on 21 November 2018

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Wednesday night was filled with as many as 13 games, and the NBA universe witnessed some exciting action. The Hornets defeated the Pacers at home, on the back of Kemba Walker's double-double performance. The Philadelphia 76ers meanwhile edged the Pelicans 121-120.

The Hawks' bad luck continued in Toronto as they got blown away by the Raptors. In Boston, the Celtics lost to the New York Knicks, behind a strong performance from Trey Burke. In LeBron's return to Cleveland, the Lakers got the win against the Cavaliers.

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Oracle Arena, with Russell Westbrook finally getting his first triple-double of the season. In San Antonio, Marc Gasol iced the game for the Grizzlies with two clutch free-throws. The Bucks annihilated the Blazers by 43 points at home.

With so much going on, let us take a look at top three performers on the night.

#3 Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry's triple-double took the Raptors home

Stat line: 21 points, 12 rebounds and 17 assists on 58.3% shooting

Kyle Lowry has been making a strong case for MVP and is posting huge numbers. He is currently leading the league in assists per game, and is one of the main reasons why the Toronto Raptors are at the top of the Eastern Conference Standings.

Lowry was magnificent against the Hawks and scored 21 points, to go along with 12 rebounds and 17 assists for a triple-double. Thanks to his strong performance, the Raptors easily defeated the Hawks without trailing even once in the game.

He finished the night shooting 7-for-12 from the field, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc. This was Lowry's 13th triple-double of his career, and the Raptors have now improved to 15-4 on the season and are looking like a legitimate threat to the Golden State Warriors.

