×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: Top 5 Players by Three-Point Percentage so far

Achyut Dubey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
52   //    15 Mar 2019, 12:26 IST

One of the bonafide dark horses of modern-day three-point shooting.
One of the bonafide dark horses of modern-day three-point shooting.

Long-range shooting has taken over the league without a doubt. Clearly, players are taking more three-point attempts than ever before in the NBA, shifting the game from the paint to the perimeter in all actuality.

However, in this era of letting it fly, there are only a few who are making it count in its truest sense. And they do so by being efficient via decent shot selection. Some of the few mentioned in the oncoming slides host the highest probabilities of netting a three-pointer when they have the ball in their hands beyond the arc.

Let's take a look at the top 5 players in terms of three-point percentage this season so far.

Note: Only players that have attempted at least 150 three-pointers are included, stats accurate as of 14/3/2019

#5 Danilo Gallinari (Los Angeles Clippers) - 43.5%

Gallinari is averaging 19.3 ppg this season.
Gallinari is averaging 19.3 ppg this season.

Gallinari has been the frontline of the Clippers' perimeter scoring ever since the exit of Tobias Harris. He is 136-313 on three-pointers along the 57 games he has started in LA, with this being his best conversion rate from deep by a fair margin.

He is attempting a career-high 5.5 long-range shots per game shooting equally well from the field as from distance. Gallinari has been getting to the line on almost six occasions per game and has been converting 90% of his FTs.

Highlight: Danilo had a perfect 5-5 night from downtown in a 127-129 loss to the Warriors back in December.

#4 Danny Green (Toronto Raptors) - 43.7%

Danny Green has been a perfect fit up in Toronto.
Danny Green has been a perfect fit up in Toronto.
Advertisement

Despite being shipped to the Raptors from San Antonio, Danny has been receiving a near-career-high 28.2 minutes per game. With 16 games remaining in the regular season still, Green has already attempted 355 three-point shots (career-high) and made 155 of them.

Although he is averaging just 10 points a game for his newest team, his efficiency from beyond the arc is still among the league's best. His current long-range conversion of 43.7% matches his career-best from more than six seasons ago.

Highlight: Green netted a season-high eight 3-pointers on 8-12 shooting against the Grizzlies in January.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA San Antonio Spurs Brooklyn Nets Seth Curry Joe Harris
Achyut Dubey
ANALYST
Amateur Writer with an innate love for basketball. Anything NBA, I'm down for it.
Top 10 playmakers in NBA for 2012-13 season
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Shot Blockers in the NBA for 2012-13
RELATED STORY
12 reasons Tim Duncan can be considered as the greatest basketball player of all time
RELATED STORY
NBA: All-Time Starting 5 of the Brooklyn Nets
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Brooklyn Nets: 5 Best Nets Players since 2000
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Window: 3 Players the Brooklyn Nets need to trade
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 Players Poised to Have a Breakout Season
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Western Conference: Southwest Division Standings so far
RELATED STORY
Stats: Top 20 ball handlers in NBA 2K13
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us