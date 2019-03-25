NBA 2018-19: Top 5 worthy NBA MVP Candidates

2019 NBA All-Star Game

With the NBA's regular season coming to the end, we have seen some incredible performances from different players, be it rookies or veterans. And with these spectacular performances, comes the predictions on who is going to be the MVP (Most Valuable Player) this year. As the season has progressed, there have been a number of changes to the top names in contention for the award.

Well, that happens because having a debate on MVP candidates early in the season just by looking on players previous records leaves a very little margin for other players who have the mantle in them to perform at a high level through the ongoing regular season. Now with only two weeks left in the regular season, and after watching players perform, it seems like the right time for this argument.

So here are the top 5 players that should be in contention for this year's MVP race.

#5. Kevin Durant

Durant after winning a match for the Warriors.

Durant's impact was felt right from his rookie season (2007-08) with the Seattle Supersonics where he fetched Rookie of the Year Award. Durant was seen enhancing his leadership skills and taking his team (OKC) to the playoffs for 6 years including the NBA Finals in 2011-12 and winning the MVP Award in 2013-14 season, after which he was traded to Golden State Warriors in 2016 where he has won two NBA titles along with NBA Finals MVP Award in 2017 and 2018.

Currently, he's averaging 26.8 points, 6.5 rebounds with 5.7 assists per game and he also boosts the defense on a regular basis with a block or two every now and then.#3

#4. Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid has had his best season yet

Having been drafted in 2014 as the 3rd pick overall in round one by the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid's career came to a standstill because of his injury in the right foot's navicular bone due to which he could not play the whole 2014-15 as well as the 2015-16 season. But when he returned, he made his impression on both sides of the floor and currently he's one of the best centers playing in the NBA.

Currently he's averaging 27.5 points and 13.8 rebounds (2nd in the NBA right now) along with 1.9 blocks per game, carrying his team on his shoulders and if all goes the same way for the rest of this season, the 76ers will be the 3rd seed from the Eastern Conference in the NBA playoffs this year.

