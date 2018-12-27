NBA 2018-19: Top performers of the day, Christmas night recap

The NBA Christmas night featured some tantalising matches. We had some of the top teams playing against each other and it was a great night of basketball action.

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

The Bucks started off the night with a commanding 109-95 victory over the New York Knicks. The Bucks are the second best team in the NBA and are looking really good this year.

Then the Rockets had a tight victory over the very impressive Thunder side. Paul George and Russell Westbrook are quickly becoming a very dangerous duo but the Rockets and James Harden still managed to grasp home a victory despite missing Chris Paul due to a hamstring injury.

The Celtics had a great win in overtime over the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers played a great match throughout but struggled in closing out the deal. The Celtics got great clutch plays from Kyrie Irving and managed to scrape out a Christmas win.

The biggest match of the day featured LeBron James and the Lakers going against the defending champions, Golden State Warriors. James suffered an injury midway into the match but the Lakers still had a blowout win over the Warriors.

In the last match, the Jazz had an easy win over the Trail Blazers.

Here are the top performers:

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently the leading contender for the NBA MVP award. He has been unstoppable this season and continued his domination against the Knicks in his first ever Christmas match.

Giannis scored 30 points in the match and grabbed 14 boards. He shot 13-21 from the field. This was another match in which Giannis established his control in the MVP race.

