×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: Top performers of the day, Christmas night recap

Jame
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
28   //    27 Dec 2018, 00:16 IST

The NBA Christmas night featured some tantalising matches. We had some of the top teams playing against each other and it was a great night of basketball action.

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

The Bucks started off the night with a commanding 109-95 victory over the New York Knicks. The Bucks are the second best team in the NBA and are looking really good this year.

Then the Rockets had a tight victory over the very impressive Thunder side. Paul George and Russell Westbrook are quickly becoming a very dangerous duo but the Rockets and James Harden still managed to grasp home a victory despite missing Chris Paul due to a hamstring injury. 

The Celtics had a great win in overtime over the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers played a great match throughout but struggled in closing out the deal. The Celtics got great clutch plays from Kyrie Irving and managed to scrape out a Christmas win. 

The biggest match of the day featured LeBron James and the Lakers going against the defending champions, Golden State Warriors. James suffered an injury midway into the match but the Lakers still had a blowout win over the Warriors.

In the last match, the Jazz had an easy win over the Trail Blazers.

Here are the top performers:

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks
Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently the leading contender for the NBA MVP award. He has been unstoppable this season and continued his domination against the Knicks in his first ever Christmas match.

Giannis scored 30 points in the match and grabbed 14 boards. He shot 13-21 from the field. This was another match in which Giannis established his control in the MVP race.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Boston Celtics Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Kyrie Irving NBA Players NBA 2018 Standings NBA Rumors
Jame
ANALYST
NBA Daily Notes: Chris Paul goes down again; Top fantasy...
RELATED STORY
NBA Daily Notes: Celtics keep it going; top fantasy picks...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Performers from the 2017 NBA draft this season
RELATED STORY
NBA Championships by team: Teams with most titles
RELATED STORY
Ranking the best basketball shoes of 2018
RELATED STORY
NBA All-Time Records: 10 Most Unbreakable NBA Records 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 NBA Players with most Playoff triple-doubles of all...
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 Games in which two teammates recorded a...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Preview: 5 intriguing lineups to look forward to
RELATED STORY
NBA: How hand-check penalty changed basketball forever
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us