NBA 2018-19, Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview and Prediction

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Preview
37   //    09 Dec 2018, 20:48 IST

Toronto Raptors v Milwaukee Bucks
Toronto Raptors v Milwaukee Bucks

Toronto Raptors (21-6) vs Milwaukee Bucks (16-8), Scotiabank Arena

Toronto Raptors will host Milwaukee bucks today at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Both the team are coming off a loss in their previous match. Raptors lost to the Brooklyn Nets whereas, The Golden State Warriors beat Bucks.

Let us have a look at how the match might unfold:

Toronto Raptors perspective

Raptors lost to the Nets in their previous game by one point in the overtime. But this loss does not matter much to them as they have won nine of their last 11 matches.

The team has an average of 106 points per game and has won four out of their last five home games which will be a significant advantage for them today. They are shooting well at 48.6% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 26.4 points and is well supported by Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam and Serge Ibaka.

The Bucks team will be a challenge and the last time they faced each other, Raptors lost to the Bucks. So Raptors will go with all force looking for a revenge tonight.

Milwaukee Bucks perspective

Bucks had a tough game against the Golden State Warriors in their previous match which they lost by 105-95. It was the fourth quarter 3-point display by the Warriors that took the game away from the Bucks.

Bucks will be looking to bounce back today and start a winning streak which they had some days ago.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be an important factor in today's game as he is the best player in this Bucks team.

He is averaging 26.8 points and 13 rebounds for the season right now, which makes him a top prospects for the MVP award this year till now.

He is well supported by Khris Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon and Eric Bledsoe. All these players are equally important in tonight's game if they want to take the W.

How things might unfold

Raptors are too good at home and will continue that tonight. They lost to the Brooklyn Nets in the last game and will be desperate to bounce back.

Bucks have been on and off this season and do not have an impressive record on the road. This Bucks team is no joke this year and stand on the second place in the eastern conference, however, below Toronto.

Raptor will win it at home tonight.

Predicted starting line-up:

Bucks- Eric Bledsoe, Malcolm Brogdon, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Raptors- Kyle Lowry, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam and Jonas Valanciunas.

Match-ups to watch for:


Kyle Lowry vs Eric Bledsoe

Kawhi Leonard vs Giannis Antetokounmpo

Prediction: Raptors beat Bucks in overtime

Fetching more content...
