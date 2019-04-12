×
NBA 2018-19 Unpopular Opinion: Luke Walton Deserves Another Chance

Avdhi Bhalgat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
15   //    12 Apr 2019, 08:03 IST

Luke Walton with another member of the Lakers family who does not seem to be fitting in there with the current climate
Luke Walton with another member of the Lakers family who does not seem to be fitting in there with the current climate

Luke Walton has gotten a lot of flak this season. He has been accused of wasting one of the Lakers three precious years with LeBron James.

There have been people saying he should be sacked without question. As there are less than a handful of games to conclude the 2018-19 season for the Lakers there are also eyes out to who may be the new Lakers coach if Luke Walton meets an unfortunate fate.

With Coach Walton, it was not only a game of putting together talent but also making sure that each large ego on that team was able to co-exist.

He has been constantly unable to bring the team towards larger win margins, good plays and his rotations have been constantly criticized.

The question still remains if he should really be the one to take all the blame for the team not making it to the playoffs. Here are some reasons we think he deserves another chance.

#1 He Taught LeBron a New Game

By the end of the season, LeBron James was ignoring the play calls that Luke Walton was calling out, now whose fault is that?
By the end of the season, LeBron James was ignoring the play calls that Luke Walton was calling out, now whose fault is that?

Luke Walton is not one of the older coaches like Popovich who LeBron will actually listen to. On the other hand, though he has single-handedly created a playing style for the old warriors and he brought that along to LA as well.

His style of play is different to what LeBron has been used to, and that dynamic doesn't seem to make LeBron happy.

Overall, he may not have brought the team lots and lots of laurels, but it takes guts and an ability to coach to be able to even talk to the GOAT and tell him to change his gameplay. Unfortunately, the Lakers are not the Cavs.

He's not on the eastern conference where can just come and take over the entire game. LeBron James needs to lean and trust Luke Walton in this new style of gameplay.


