NBA 2018-19: Why the Lakers should sign Carmelo Anthony

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 7 // 26 Nov 2018, 18:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Carmelo Anthony is on the lookout for a new team after just 10 games with the Rockets

Carmelo Anthony is a 10 time NBA All-Star and a future Hall of Famer. Despite this, it feels that the NBA has moved on without the 34-year-old, and Anthony has quickly gone from one of the leagues best players to someone who is now battling to save his career.

Technically Anthony is still a Rocket, although the franchise has told him to find a trade, as the team has no plans to use him for the remainder of the season. Carmelo had only just joined the Rockets after being waived by the Hawks, so his premature exit came as a huge surprise.

The former Knicks star was used as the scapegoat for the Houston team's disastrous start to the season, although Anthony should now be motivated to prove to the franchise that they made a mistake. This is where the Lakers could come in.

LeBron needs more help in Los Angeles

The Lakers roster is not currently giving LeBron much support and Anthony could change this. During his brief ten game spell in Houston, Anthony averaged nearly 15 points from his new role of coming off the bench. Of the current Lakers roster, only Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram have bettered this tally, and Anthony's $1.4 million contract means that the Lakers wouldn't be risking much by signing the veteran.

There is a possibility that Anthony and LeBron could start together, however, the Lakers would be better served in using Melo when LeBron sits. The 34-year-old would provide the Lakers with a reliable scoring option from the bench, and after more than a decade of waiting, NBA fans may finally get to see LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony on the same team.

Let us know below whether you believe Carmelo Anthony can contribute to the Lakers team. Also visit our dedicated Basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.