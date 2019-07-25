×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2019-20: 3 burning questions for Russell Westbrook heading into the next season

Jame
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10   //    25 Jul 2019, 22:23 IST

It is a very important season for Russell Westbrook
It is a very important season for Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is one of the most dynamic players in the history of NBA. He is a former MVP and has averaged three consecutive triple-doubles over the past three seasons.

But Russell Westbrook has failed to produce great performances in the playoffs. Since the departure of Kevin Durant, he had lost in the first round of the playoffs three consecutive times. He has been heavily criticized from all sections of the media. His decision-making capabilities have been questioned especially during crunch moments in matches. He has played with some great players, produced some of the most mind-numbing individual performances possible but he is yet to win a ring.

There is no doubt that Westbrook puts in 200% effort in every match. He plays with aggression and tenacity. But he needs to improve certain important aspects of his game to be able to win a ring.

Here are the 3 burning questions for Russell Westbrook heading into the next season:

#3 Can Russell Westbrook win a championship with his playing style?

Russell will be playing for the Rockets
Russell will be playing for the Rockets

Kevin Durant was drafted by the Thunder in the 2007 NBA draft. Over the years, he developed into one of the finest basketball players in the world. But the Thunder organization started favoring Westbrook over him and there were rumors that Durant didn't feel he could win a championship with Westbrook as the best player of the team. Durant left for the Warriors in the 2016 Free Agency and won two out of three championships with them.

Westbrook is yet to advance further than the first round of the playoffs in the absence of Durant. With his transfer to the Houston Rockets, he now has a superstar in James Harden and a very good core of players.

Westbrook has the talent and the willpower and he can silence all his critics with a win with the Houston Rockets.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Houston Rockets Oklahoma City Thunder James Harden Russell Westbrook NBA Players
Advertisement
NBA 2019-20: 3 burning questions for Houston Rockets heading into next season
RELATED STORY
NBA Trades: 3 Reasons why Russell Westbrook will be a good fit for Houston Rockets
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Friday, July 12th: Houston Rockets complete trade for Russell Westbrook, Marcus Morris snubs the Spurs and more
RELATED STORY
NBA History: Listing the only 6 players to record a 50-point triple-double
RELATED STORY
Russell Westbrook Stats: 5 Highest scoring triple doubles of the former MVP
RELATED STORY
10 Highest Scoring Games of Russell Westbrook's Career
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Free-Throw leaders in the NBA for 2012-13
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 10 Highest Paid NBA Players By Salaries 
RELATED STORY
NBA Awards 2019: 3 reasons why Paul George should win the Defensive Player of the Year Award
RELATED STORY
7 MVPs who have never won an NBA Championship
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us