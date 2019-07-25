NBA 2019-20: 3 burning questions for Russell Westbrook heading into the next season

It is a very important season for Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is one of the most dynamic players in the history of NBA. He is a former MVP and has averaged three consecutive triple-doubles over the past three seasons.

But Russell Westbrook has failed to produce great performances in the playoffs. Since the departure of Kevin Durant, he had lost in the first round of the playoffs three consecutive times. He has been heavily criticized from all sections of the media. His decision-making capabilities have been questioned especially during crunch moments in matches. He has played with some great players, produced some of the most mind-numbing individual performances possible but he is yet to win a ring.

There is no doubt that Westbrook puts in 200% effort in every match. He plays with aggression and tenacity. But he needs to improve certain important aspects of his game to be able to win a ring.

Here are the 3 burning questions for Russell Westbrook heading into the next season:

#3 Can Russell Westbrook win a championship with his playing style?

Russell will be playing for the Rockets

Kevin Durant was drafted by the Thunder in the 2007 NBA draft. Over the years, he developed into one of the finest basketball players in the world. But the Thunder organization started favoring Westbrook over him and there were rumors that Durant didn't feel he could win a championship with Westbrook as the best player of the team. Durant left for the Warriors in the 2016 Free Agency and won two out of three championships with them.

Westbrook is yet to advance further than the first round of the playoffs in the absence of Durant. With his transfer to the Houston Rockets, he now has a superstar in James Harden and a very good core of players.

Westbrook has the talent and the willpower and he can silence all his critics with a win with the Houston Rockets.

