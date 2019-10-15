NBA 2019-20: 3 current All-Stars that could miss out on the All-Star Game this season

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 // 15 Oct 2019, 23:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Karl-Anthony Towns is among the All-Stars in danger of missing out on selection this season

The 2019-20 NBA season has yet to start, but basketball fans are already looking forward to All-Star Weekend. The annual event brings together the biggest stars of the NBA for a showcase weekend that concludes with the much anticipated All-Star Game.

Only 12 players (five starters and seven reserves) are selected from each Conference, and competition around the league is at an all-time. The likes of Trae Young, Zion Williamson, and Luka Doncic will all be in the mix for first-ever appearances, while former All-Stars such as Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler will be hoping to return in Chicago after missing out last year.

As always several players who made the team last season will drop out this time around, and here we will take a look at three individuals that are likely to miss out on being named to the 2020 All-Star roster.

Note: Klay Thompson and Victor Oladipo were excluded from selection due to the fact that they will miss much of the 2019-20 season

#3 Khris Middleton - Previous All-Star Appearance: 2019

Khris Middleton will find it difficult to return to the All-Star mix

The 2018-19 season marked the first All-Star appearance of Khris Middleton’s seven-year career. The veteran swingman was named as an All-Star after averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the first half of the season.

Nevertheless, while Middleton's individual performances earned plenty of plaudits, his All-Star push was boosted by Milwaukee Bucks' excellent early season form.

The Bucks once again enter the new season as the favorites to post the best regular-season record, although Middleton will need to take his game to the next level to earn another All-Star call-up.

Additionally, with increased competition from the likes of Jimmy Butler, a call-up could prove a tough ask for Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely to be Milwaukee's only representative in Chicago.

Advertisement

1 / 3 NEXT